Big Ree Talks How Covid-19 Helped Him Rise To The Top In The DMV & How His Hit Song Is Just A Start Ree has managed to make the most of the pandemic. “Pour Up,” the lead single off the “Just Ree” project has broken through. “Pour Up” persists as a club hit that found its origins in the DMV (D.C. / Maryland / Virginia) and already has a remix. “Pour Up” peaked as a number 1 hit this year, according to District Breakers Indie Chart. At 19, Ree cannot even get into the clubs that play the drinking anthem. He may be young, but Ree has already worked with a number of notables including producers Chucky Thompson (Notorious BIG, Nas, Diddy, Mary J. Blige) and Schife Karbeeno (Yo Gotti, Busta Rhymes, Fredo Bang, Kodak Black). On the horizon is a collaboration with Tafia, who is signed to Meek Mill’s DreamChaser’s label. Ree’s “Pour Up Remix” is out now.