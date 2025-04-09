BigXthaPlug Talks Rap Bars & Storytelling At J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival

Dallas rapper BigXThaplug killed it at J. Cole’s Dreamville and AllHipHop found new respect for his lyricism. We were not alone as EARTHGANG gave him the ultimate co-sign on the festival grounds.

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug continues a proud tradition of Texas lyricists who treat emceeing like the sacred craft that it is. Known for its bar-heavy legends, the Lone Star State has always emphasized lyrical dexterity. And BigXthaPlug has proved he belongs in that lineage.

Recently, BigXthaPlug hit the stage at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he delivered a performance that instantly separated him from the pack. In front of thousands, he commanded the stage with undeniable presence and energy.

Unlike numerous others, BigXthaPlug didn’t rely on vocal backing tracks, hype men or auto-tune. Instead, he spit every bar live, raw, clear and crisp. His breath control was especially impressive, a feat considering his large frame. He moved across the stage with confidence and the thousands watching appreciated it.

Heck, I appreciated it. Backstage, I was able to hear just about every word and feel the energy. I could not pass up the chance to ask him about Hip-Hop.

Jigsaw: I gotta ask you—because you really spit real lyrics. You can actually rap rap. I noticed you weren’t rapping over your vocals, and there was no auto-tune. That’s impressive. Texas has always had serious spitters. Can you talk about coming out of that legacy?

BigXthaPlug: For sure. I think it just shows that the South breeds the best of the best. I mean, from Texas to everywhere around it—Louisiana, Memphis—the whole Southern region is crazy when it comes to music. It’s a different vibe on our end, for sure. We take this seriously. It’s in us.

I’ve had a long-standing affinity for Texas Hip-Hop.

The second-largest American state has long been a powerhouse for lyricism in Hip-Hop, with artists who blend gritty storytelling, technical skill, and cultural authenticity. From Scarface, whose introspective bars made him a legend far beyond Houston, to The D.O.C., a Dallas native whose pen helped shape the early West Coast sound, the state has consistently produced top-tier wordsmiths.

In a completely separate interview, EARTHGANG made it clear that BX was one of their favorites, particularly for his storytelling.

Quierra Luck: I asked EARTHGANG who they thought was the best storyteller in Hip-Hop right now, and they named BigXthaPlug. They specifically mentioned your song “2AM” and said it’s one of the best rap songs they’ve ever heard. What does that mean to you—and what are your thoughts on storytelling in rap?

BigXthaPlug: Man, that’s crazy to hear. Growing up, my favorite subject in school was history—but I also always passed those English and writing exams, too. I guess that means I was either a good liar or just good at creating stories! [laughs] For real, though, I’ve always had the ability to build a story—whether I’ve got time to plan it or I’m just freestyling it on the spot. I’ve definitely gotten away with a few wild ones, let’s just say that. Storytelling is a big part of who I am as an artist.

Houston gave rise to underground icons like K-Rino, Z-Ro, Scarface and Devin the Dude, each known to bring bars and stories to the table. Meanwhile, Dallas gave us Big Tuck, Bobby Sessions and Tum Tum. Newer voices like Tobe Nwigwe and BX are pushing the boundaries with depth and visuals, continuing the tradition for a new generation. BigXthaPlug isn’t just about repping Texas, he’s taking it to the world’s stage. Whether he knows it or not, he honors the culture where bars still matter.

This was not his first time talking to us and, hopefully, not the last. BigXthaPlug is a real one through and through.

Stay tuned.

Photos by Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur