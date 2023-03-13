The Best of Black Fashion At The 2023 Oscars

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out some of Black Hollywood’s hottest looks on the red carpet at the Oscars last night!

By: Sydney Robinson @sydney.noelle

Last night’s Oscars were both historic and disappointing for black people. On the one hand, Ruth E. Carter became the first black woman to ever win two Oscars with her second award for Costume Design on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

On the other hand, we had to watch Angela Bassett lose the best supporting actress award that was rightfully hers. Despite the ups and downs, the fashion was better than ever last night, with abundant beautiful looks displayed on the red carpet. Here are the best of the best.

Tems

While her dress might have distracted the people sitting behind her during the ceremony, Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Tem’s stunned in a massive white tulle gown.

Angela Bassett

Despite her Best Supporting Actress loss, Angela Bassett won our hearts last night in this beautiful purple gown paired with a bold silver snake necklace.

Bailey Bass

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – and more importantly, Interview With The Vampire – star Bailey bass stunned in a champagne-colored gown. At only 19 years old, she has cemented herself as not only an acting powerhouse but a fashion one as well.

Bryan Tyree Henry

One of the few men to take fashion risks last night, Best Supporting Actor nominee Bryan Tyree Henry wore a beautiful white jacket embroidered in a paisley print pattern with pearls.

Ariana Debose

Last year’s Best Supporting Actress Winner shone in an art deco disco ball dress. Debose’s look is a fun choice and a bold departure from the typical suits she sports at events.

Michael B Jordan

I loved it when Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors gave Angela Bassett her props on the Oscars. #AngelaBassett #MichaelBJordan #JonathanMajors #Oscar2023 ❤️👏🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/g0Q0PnliXn — HankG (@hgilmore3) March 13, 2023

While Jordan wore a simple black tuxedo like most men on the carpet this year, he chose to accent with two beautiful Tiffany and Co brooches to set himself apart from the pack.

Danai Gurira

“The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star wore a simple satin gown to the ceremony, choosing to dramatize her look with her bold high hairdo.

Halle Bailey

Our very own little mermaid stunned in a sheer teal tulle gown to debut the first official trailer for the movie at the ceremony alongside co star Melissa Mccarthy.

Halle Berry

Former Best Actress winner – and first ever woman of color to win the award – Halle Berry looked phenomenal in a white gown with rosettes and a high slit as she presented the second winner of color Michelle Yeoh with her Best Actress win.