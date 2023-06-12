BMF’s Roccett Talks Old BMF, Lil Meech, 50 Cent And Mistakes Made With Rick Ross And Jeezy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roccett has seen a lot – from Jeezy to Rick Ross to Big Meech to Lil Meech – but now he’s flying high with 50 Cent and himself.

The Black Mafia Family (BMF), founded by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, gained notoriety for their involvement in drug trafficking, their luxurious lifestyle and even Hip-Hop. Their exploits have played out in entertainment (“BMF“), books and even documentaries. They expanded their activities from their native Detroit to various cities across the United States, including California.

In all of BMF’s extravagant displays of wealth – expensive cars, jewelry, and high-end fashion – Roccett soaked up the game in the earlier part of the 2000s. Eventually, his talent lead him to make connections on numerous fronts, including music. BMF had a unique reputation for being highly organized and also having connections to prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Young Jeezy was one of them and he and Roccett connected in that way.

However, in the mid-2000s, law enforcement authorities conducted a large-scale investigation into the Black Mafia Family’s operations. In 2005, the leaders of the organization were arrested, and subsequent prosecutions led to the dismantling of the group’s operations.

Roccett, hailing from the East Side of Carson, CA, was associated with street tribe the 190 Blocc East Coast Crips and eventually caught the attention of Green Up Entertainment. This lead to officially signing with Young Jeezy’s Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE). He put in work with CTE in a similar way that he did with BMF – all in. He dropped mixtapes like “By Any Means Necessary,” “America’s Night,” “The Free Agent (Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama),” and “Another Day Another Dollar.” But, when no album came out of that situation, he unceremoniously left the label Jeezy made.

To this day, Roccett remains an underrated West Coast rappers. Throughout his rap career, he collaborated with Rick Ross, Trey Songz, Bishop Lamont (formerly signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment), and another underrated vet Knoc’turnal. He’d eventually sign with Rick Ross’ record label, Maybach Music Group, but that didn’t work either.

The legacy of BMF continues today and – in some ways – it lives through Roccett, the head of BMF Management. He’s helped take Lil Meech from an obscure rapper into a global super star. But, he’s not stopping there, Roccett shares his remarkable story with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro. He’s now riding with 50 Cent, as the G-Unit General creates Hollywood in Houston.

But Roccett has his own ambitions as a master manager and he explains a lot in this exclusive edition of the Amazing AllHipHop Podcast. He talks about his time as a rapper in BMF, breaking off from Young Jeezy and Rick Ross, helping Lil Meech, staying cool with Big Meech and some if the things he could have done differently.