Bobby Shmurda talks to AllHipHop’s podcast and shows the world why he gets the most love from the streets. Watch here!

Bobby Shmurda is a free man. As an indie artist, he now sees the vast possibilities in front of him. The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast with CHUCK CREEKMUR aka JIGSAW and SLOPS talks to the Brooklyn King. It is all here: The King of New York talk, Tekashi 6ix9ine snitching victims, new business ventures, his unlikely rise in music, how Chief Keef inspired him, why he’s not drill rap at all, and more. Check it out and subscribe, comment and like!