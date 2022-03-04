Buffalo’s Ché Noir Has Bars And Beats For Everyone From Benny The Butcher To Nas

Ché Noir is beyond dope – she’s special. The rapper / producer can bar it up with the best of them and provide the beats.

Ché Noir is a new breed of emcee. Young, but can spit. Old enough to have respect for the legends, but progressive enough not to be shackled by that adulation. A rapper through and through, she has spit bars with the likes of Ransom, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz, and more. But the Buffalo, NY native is not defined by who she raps with. She is a legit threat on her own.

Also a dope producer, the 20-something is cranking out dope beats. Right now, she has a largely self-produced project Food For Thought and Be Careful What You Wish For, an album by Jynx716 she produced exclusively. Ché Noir is big different. She was born the same day Nas’s classic Illmatic. She’s that unique.

Check out this exclusive interview between the spitter and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, the big dog of AllHipHop. She reveals her loves, ambitions and favorites in Hip-Hop. The pair also take time to manifest some future collaborations.