Busta Rhymes & MC Lyte Honored with Icon Awards at 7th Annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Brunch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The event fostered an environment where creative minds converged, ideas flourished, and the spirit of community thrived.

Photo credit: AllHipHop/Rea Davis

Culture Creators, the esteemed organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating trailblazers in entertainment and fashion, hosted their highly-anticipated 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch during BET Awards weekend at the Beverly Hilton.

The prestigious awards brunch paid homage to iconic figures Busta Rhyme and MC Lyte, as they were both honored with the Icon Award.

Chloe and Halle Bailey were also recognized as the recipients of the Innovator of the Year award. These remarkable individuals have redefined boundaries, shattered glass ceilings, and paved the way for future generations.

One of the undeniable highlights of the event was Busta Rhymes’ speech. After being presented with the Icon Award by Mona Scott Young and Big Daddy Kane, Busta Rhymes took the stage and delivered a captivating and electrifying speech. Busta’s speech served as a powerful reminder that success comes from perseverance, unwavering passion, and determination.

Keith Powers took the stage to present the Strong Black Lead summer lineup, igniting excitement and anticipation for the incredible content to come.

Karl Kani called for a continued diversity and inclusivity in the fashion world as he was honored with the Fashion Award. Troy Carter, who was honored with the Technology Award, challenged the tech industry to prioritize the inclusion of people of color, underscoring the need for equal opportunities.

Sevyn Streeter paid homage to Laurieann Gibson as Gibson has been the visionary force behind some of the industry’s most iconic artists.

Candace Rodney was honored in the category of Business, Flau’jae Johnson in the category of sports, Stephen Hill in the category of Television, Laurieann Gibson in the categories of Art & Dance and Chris Robinson in the category of Video & Film.

Other notable guests in attendance included Jimmy Jam, Muni Long, Tone Stith, Kash Doll, Lady London, Ayoni, K Camp, Tasha Smith, Chante Moore, Kyla Imani, RAXX, Shalom Obiago, Stephen “Dr” Love, Teyonah Parris, Ts Madison, Myles Truitt, Lizzy Mathis, Christian Combs, Mitchell Edwards, Nzinga, Lodric D. Collins, Myles Bullock, Scar Lip, Novi Brown, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Amanda Reifer, and more.

Joi Brown, the visionary founder and CEO of Culture Creators, certainly set the tone for the brunch as she delivered a powerful message that reverberated throughout the room,

“We are the catalysts of change. Let us continue to defy expectations, empower one another, and shape a future where creativity knows no bounds,” said Brown.

The event was once again a success, and it exemplified the transformative power of unity, collaboration, and the unwavering spirit of artistic expression.