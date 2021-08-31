Charm La’Donna’s Resume Includes Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd & Dua Lipa, But Her Time Is Now

Charm La’Donna is not here for play. After working with Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Dualists Lipa, 6lack, The Weeknd and others…her time as a rapper is now.

For many, Charm La’Donna is a new artist, but that is only if you consider music. Charm has been around the block, the proverbial main stage, for quite some time. The Compton, California native acts as the creative director for Dua Lipa and Rosalia and has shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar during his incredible GRAMMY performance. As a choreographer, she is a unstoppable force for and the likes of J. Balvin and Rosalia. She also choreographed Dua Lipa’s MTV EMA performance, 6lack’s Coachella set, an all-Spanish tour with Rosalía and The Weeknd’s insane SuperBowl performance in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic. But Hip-Hop is a unique beast.

Charm now approaches the rap game with the same drive and hunger as she has other parts of her career as a creative. She makes the leap, which she maintains is not that big, from behind the scenes to on the mic. And she does not fail with an impressive outing on her debut EP with La’Donna. The seven-song opus has the multi-talent assembling all of her abilities: dancing, creative direction, songwriting and rapping.

The EP pulsates with Charm’s brand of swagger that bristles with West Coast cool. La’Donna just about ensures in a 20-something minute collection of songs, that she has what it takes to reach superstardom. She weaves in and out of Hip Hop, fusing it with the aethetic she has blessed others with. Even though we know she’s toured with Madonna, she reminds her people, she’s a product of Compton.

In an interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Charm La’Donna answers all the questions, including the possibility of a lyrical collaboration with K-Dot. Anything is possible and it is all happening for thge 29-year old phenom.

Charm La’Donna – “Queen”

Charm La’Donna – “Palm Trees”