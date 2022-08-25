Cormega Gives Details On Nas/Alchemist Collab, The Realness 2 Info, Why He Takes Respect Over Likes

Cormega has changed and evolved. The Realness, his debut album, featured Mobb Deep and Tragedy Khadafi, The Alchemist and many others when it touched down in 2001. It certified Mega as a legend and the album is one of several classics that has sustained his lengthy tenure in rap.
In that time, he has continued on his independent path, collecting respect. “Now I want people, because I never had it,” He tells AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “I don’t have a chip on my shoulder now.” Back in the day, Nas first mentioned Cormega on “One Love,” leading many to believe that’s the cause fo his success. They could not have been more wrong. Mega has shown and proved time and time again that he’s worthy.
Now, on the verge of The Realness II, Mega SZA has arrived yet again like a gust of cold air on a hot day. The new album, a partnership with Viper Records, is looking like another classic in his catalog. The new album features Domingo, The Alchemist, Nas, Havoc, StreetRunner, Tarik Azzouz, Lloyd Banks and many more. This interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur has so many gems, as well as Cormega opening up about why it has taken so long for him to return to us.