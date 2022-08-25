Cormega Gives Details On Nas/Alchemist Collab, The Realness 2 Info, Why He Takes Respect Over Likes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cormega has been pushing for years, but he is more than the dude that Nas name-checked in the 90s. The QB Don checks in with AHH and gives the exclusive on The Realness 2.

Cormega has changed and evolved. The Realness, his debut album, featured Mobb Deep and Tragedy Khadafi, The Alchemist and many others when it touched down in 2001. It certified Mega as a legend and the album is one of several classics that has sustained his lengthy tenure in rap.

In that time, he has continued on his independent path, collecting respect. “Now I want people, because I never had it,” He tells AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “I don’t have a chip on my shoulder now.” Back in the day, Nas first mentioned Cormega on “One Love,” leading many to believe that’s the cause fo his success. They could not have been more wrong. Mega has shown and proved time and time again that he’s worthy.

Now, on the verge of The Realness II, Mega SZA has arrived yet again like a gust of cold air on a hot day. The new album, a partnership with Viper Records, is looking like another classic in his catalog. The new album features Domingo, The Alchemist, Nas, Havoc, StreetRunner, Tarik Azzouz, Lloyd Banks and many more. This interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur has so many gems, as well as Cormega opening up about why it has taken so long for him to return to us.