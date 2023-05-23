Crypto MC Spottie WiFi Talks His Unique Journey With Snoop Dogg, Bun B And Jim Jones

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out AllHipHop’s interview with Spottie WiFi, the world’s first crypto-punk rapper. He’s down with Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg and Bun B…and Crypto!

“Thee BEST crypto-punk rapper alive,” Spottie WiFi says after wrapping up an interview with AllHipHop. About 40 minutes before this moment, he walked into WonWorld studios solo, after a bout with New York City Traffic. Unaffected by Times Square’s madness, he’s cooler than one would expect. And yet, in 2023, he’s exactly what one would expect from a rapper rooted in technology.

Spottie has garnered widespread support as enthusiasts rally behind him, particularly in the world of tech. His latest album, The King’s Alpha, changes his sphere of influence. The opus has earned him the endorsement of prominent figures in the world of Hip-Hop.

With his new project, Spottie WiFi has gained the support of influential names like Snoop Dogg, Jim Jones and Bun B, among others, who proudly champion his music. The album boasts exciting collaborations with other artists such as Gold-Rilla, DJ Mal-Ski, Champ Medici, October London, We$, Alan Kingdom, Alec King, Bart Oatmeal, and Psalm One.

It was all a dream in the meta verse. In 2021, Spottie WiFi sold 2,000 NFT albums in less than a minute, generating an impressive $192K. This feat solidified his status as an independent artist with a strong following. It was only right that he took his brand and the messaging to the masses. Spottie pushes the convergence of rap and cryptocurrency, a focal point for for the Florida-based emcee.

Bun B, in one of the tracks, delivers a powerful verse where he shares his perspective on NFTs, boldly stating, “To me, an NFT means Nobody F#####’ Triller.” Dope bars aside, Spottie also shares his own financial ventures within the cryptocurrency realm. The album is educational but never corny. Jim Jones could never involve himself with anything wack. “Buy The Dips” is not Spottie trying to purchase the Harlem collective. To find out more, check out this interesting, introspective conversation between Spottie and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. He talks his strategic moves and how his virtual base is more solid that some rappers’ foundation in the concrete.