D-Nice, Black Thought, Dave Chappelle, Chuck D, Celebrate De La Soul’s The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience

The life of Trugoy The Dove was celebrated by family, friends, fans and fellow De La Soul members Posdnuos and Maseo in New York City! Check the exclusive Images!

Photos by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Last night, family, friends, and fans celebrated The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience, a star-studded event at New York’s famed Webster Hall that honored the life and legacy of the late David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur. The power and influence of De La Soul was front and center with surviving group members Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent Lamont “Maseo” Mason Jr. front and center.

While the event was quite somber at times, Pos and Maseo had plenty of support. Black Thought, Dave Chappelle, Chuck D, Talib Kweli, Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Large Professor, Common, Pharaohe Monch, Kid Capri, and many others came out. The crowd on stage ballooned to capacity until the DJ booth was unseeable from the audience. That changed with Queen Latifah and Monie Love came to the front to perform a rousing, unexpected rendition of “Ladies First.” Additionally, Common performed “The Bizness” with De La Soul.

Pos, now the lead rapper in De La Soul, eventually took command of the stage, barreling through a number of the group’s hits like “Stakes is High,” “Potholes in my Lawn,” and “Me Myself and I.” When the clock hit midnight, Dave Chappelle counted it down and the celebrations went to the next level, as flower-shaped balloons descended from the ceiling.

The event was produced in partnership with Amazon Music, and featured DJ collective The Originals (D-Nice, Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, and Rich Medina). They rocked Webster Hall, which was decorated colorfully in the spirit of 3 Feet High and Rising, the group’s first album (33 years old today).

Below is a small sample of the images from that night, which was truly a family reunion of the music industry.

D-Nice, DJ Clark Kent, Tony Touch and Rich Medina perform onstage at De La Soul’s The DA.I.S.Y. Experience, produced in conjunction with Amazon Music, at Webster Hall on March 02, 2023 in New York City.

Datwon Thomas, Jerry Barrow, Mecc Rashawn and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur attend De La Soul’s The DA.I.S.Y. Experience, produced in conjunction with Amazon Music, at Webster Hall on March 02, 2023 in New York City.

DJ Clark Kent and April

DJ Kay Gee, Money Love and Vin Rock

Maseo, Queen Latifah and Posdnuos

Common

Maseo and Pos

Queen Latifah and Monie Love

Chuck D & D-Nice

Lord Sear, Paul Rosenblum, Sean C and Ari Melber

Kool DJ Red Alert and DJ Clark Kent

Maseo, Rich Medina, Posdnuos, DJ Clark Kent, D-Nice and Tony Touch

Monch!

Angel + Dren

Thank You, De La Soul! And RIP Dave!

Photos are courtesy Johnny Nunez / Getty Images. Click here for more!