D-Nice Talks About Innovating During The Pandemic

D-Nice gets his flowers for saving the world during the pandemic!

Culture Creators hosted it’s 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch during BET Awards Weekend at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Culture Creators have been instrumental in connecting cultural pioneers with the new creators of culture via thought leadership, education, and ideation.

The organization was also created to amplify and spotlight individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture by providing a platform that engages and celebrates their accomplishments.

Culture Creators also hosts workshops, networking sessions, HBCU summits, and panel discussions to foster a community of innovators, creatives and intellectuals.



This year’s brunch included honorees Swizz Beatz (Icon Award), D-Nice (Innovator Award), Zerina Akers (Fashion Award), Shanti Das (Health & Wellness Award), MBK Entertainment/ Jeff Robinson & Jeanine McLean (Music Award), JaVale McGee (Sports Awards), Rikki Hughes (Film/TV Award), Kudzi Chikumbu (Tech Award), Cari Champion (Media Award), Stefanie Brown-James (Social Justice Award), Baron Davis (Business Award), and George Wells (Finance Award).



AllHipHop had an opportunity to speak with Innovator Award recipient, legend, and gamechanger D-Nice on the Culture Creator’s red carpet.