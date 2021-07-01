DaBaby Shares Ways To Evolve, Pivot & Stay Lifted During The Pandemic

DaBaby hits 2021 BET Awards red carpet before killing it on the stage.

The BET Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater, and this time in front of a fully-vaccinated audience.

The awards proved once again to be culture’s biggest night with buzzworthy moments, bars, vocals, energetic performances and unmatched creativity.

The awards ceremony continues to highlight and celebrate the music, entertainment, and sports power players and creators of today and tomorrow.

The 2021 BET Awards was hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, who certainly kept the party going with her amazing personality and alter egos.

The legendary Queen Latifah was honored with this year’s Life Time Achievement Award and tributed by fellow Hip Hop legends Lil Kim, Monie Love, and MC Lyte, as well as the incredible Rapsody.

The late, great Hip Hop icon DMX was tributed with an all-star performance from Swizz Beatz, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon, The Lox, and Michael K. Williams.

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Migos, Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Nas X, Roddy Ricch, Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, and Andra Day all took the stage for a night of energetic, extraordinary, and jaw-dropping performances.

Charlotte, North Carolina’s own DaBaby racked up a total of 7 BET Awards nominations, and he took the stage with theatrics for a phenomenal performance of “Ball If I Want To” featuring dancers and acrobats.

Prior to the show kicking off, AllHipHop spoke with DaBaby about how to stay lifted, how to pivot, stay encouraged and evolve during the pandemic.

AllHipHop: What’s a piece of advice that you can give people to stay lifted, encouraged, to evolve, and to pivot [during the pandemic]?



DaBaby: Man you know just stay around family. Protect family. Keep family safe. Keep family motivated. Just stay around people that love you, love you from the start…people that have been hustling when you are hustling you can’t go wrong.