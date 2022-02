Daniel Lee Bellomy is an actor on the hit show Power Book 2, but he doubles as a singer that has a shot at the big time on the musical front.

Daniel Lee Bellomy has spent the last two seasons on one of the most influential shows making TV history in the 50 Cent‘s Power Universe. Hailing from Detriot, Daniel is known best for his current role as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross on the hit show “Power Book 2: Ghost” on Starz. Now the actor wants to make his mark on the music world as a singer. He sat down with AllHipHop’s own Slops at WonWorld Studios in Manhattan to discuss his transiton from ballplayer to to actor to singer.