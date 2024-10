David Banner has had a lengthy tenure in Hip-Hop, but his personal and professional growth will take him above and beyond if all goes according to plan. Over the past few years, he’s undergone intense self-reflection and transformation to emerge as his highest self to date. He’s overcome mental challenge, distanced himself from negative influences […]

David Banner has had a lengthy tenure in Hip-Hop, but his personal and professional growth will take him above and beyond if all goes according to plan.

Over the past few years, he’s undergone intense self-reflection and transformation to emerge as his highest self to date. He’s overcome mental challenge, distanced himself from negative influences and found inspiration from Method Man for his physical fitness.

But Banner’s real passion today is acting. In a recent interview with AllHipHop, he talked about his role in the Peacock series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” his admiration for fellow actors and the camaraderie on set.

AllHipHop: Mr. David Banner, how are you, sir?

David Banner: I’m probably in the best place I’ve been in 10 or 15 years.

AllHipHop: That’s incredible to hear! How did you get to this point, especially during such turbulent times?

David Banner: In the last two years, especially starting from about four months ago, I faced some of the toughest challenges of my life. I’ll be honest with you because I trust what you and your team do at AllHipHop. I went through things I never thought I’d make it through, mentally. And what’s crazy is, for the first time, it wasn’t about money. I believe God put me through something where money wasn’t the issue so I could focus on myself.

Believe it or not, a good friend of mine really helped me during this time. I called him one night, telling him I couldn’t sleep. He said, “Banner, I couldn’t sleep either when I went through it, but the one constant in all of this is you—you’ve got to change yourself.” That conversation sparked a deep dive into me. I looked at who I had around me and got rid of about 85% of the “bloodsuckers” in my life. Some of these people were good, but they weren’t ready for the next level I was heading toward.

Once I separated myself from that negative energy and got my spirit right, I stopped blaming others and started holding myself accountable. I wrote down my personal critiques and started addressing them. I even got back in the gym, like Method Man did, and transformed my body. Besides speed, I’m stronger, more agile, and more balanced than I’ve ever been. My dream is to be doing superhero and sci-fi movies full-time within the next two years. In fact, in my last movie, I played a god! Asking the universe for things, doing the work, and watching them come to fruition has been life-changing for me.

AllHipHop: That’s deep. Now let’s talk about “Fight Night” and your role as Slim. I love the monologue you sent me—it feels like this character was made for you.

David Banner: Thanks, man. I’ve had people tell me I deserve an award for this role. To be honest, I never thought anything could make me feel the way Hip-Hop does, but acting has done that for me. My goal now is to become one of the best actors in the world and to represent Hip-Hop in a way that hasn’t been done before in acting.

AllHipHop: That’s powerful. What was it like working with this star-studded cast, especially having so many Black men on set?

David Banner: It was incredible. There was a real sense of family on set, which is rare. The chemistry among the cast was unbelievable. Terrence Howard, for instance, has this incredible ability to convey both love and danger in the same look. And Taraji P. Henson is a force—she will take over a scene if you’re not on your A-game. She’s fierce, man. I’ve never seen anyone, male or female, command a scene like her.

AllHipHop: I was also thinking about the historical backdrop of “Fight Night,” with Muhammad Ali as a reference. Do you ever feel like you were born in the wrong era, given your values and the way you view culture?

David Banner: Nah, man. God put me exactly where I’m supposed to be. But what’s funny is that a lot of the language in “Fight Night” is how I talk with my people anyway, so it felt natural. There’s a deeper story in this film about how Atlanta was shaped by hustlers and underworld figures—people who don’t get the credit they deserve for helping build the Black Mecca that Atlanta is today.

AllHipHop: Absolutely. Before we wrap up, give me your top five favorite actors—the ones who inspire you the most.

David Banner: Number one has to be Samuel L. Jackson. I owe so much to him. He didn’t have to help me, but he did. He gave me advice when I was at a low point, struggling with alcohol and depression. That’s why I work so hard—I want to prove to him that he didn’t waste his time on me.

I’d also mention Idris Elba—he gave me some great advice early on. Method Man too—watching him excel in this new phase of his career reminded me that I could do the same. Then there’s Terrence Howard, who has an unmatched presence on set. And finally, 50 Cent—I’m proud of how he’s transitioned into a businessman and actor, putting his ego aside for the bigger picture. He’s doing some incredible things for the culture.

AllHipHop: Man, I appreciate your time. Continued success, brother.

David Banner: Thank you, and thank AllHipHop for always supporting me. If you need me, I’m here.