David Bars Talks DJ Premier, DITC, Nipsey’s Influence & Evolving Into An Elite “Unorthodox” Emcee

David Bars is one of the young, talented and lyrical rappers that is maintaining the high standard that New York City is known for. Bars hasn’t been here for a long time, but he’s maturing at a rapid rate. Earlier in his career, he worked with two legendary aspects of Hip-Hop culture – DJ Premier and DITC (Diggin In The Crates). From there, he continued on, dropping lyrical bombs on the competition. After several projects and collaborations, Bars releases “Unorthodox,” a collaborative effort with producers Passport Gift & Parks. Bars, a Bronx native, explains how the project was put together in a most unique way. Without question, David Bars is growing into one of New York’s creative saviors. But he admits that artists like Nipsey Hustle have had a profound impact on him. He even has a “Prolific” tattoo. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to the young talent about a myriad of topics in this insightful conversation.