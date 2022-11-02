David Bars Talks DJ Premier, DITC, Nipsey’s Influence & Evolving Into An Elite “Unorthodox” Emcee

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

David Bars is a part of a new wave of New York rappers that put the focus on skill, lyricism and artistry. Get familiar.

David Bars is one of the young, talented and lyrical rappers that is maintaining the high standard that New York City is known for. Bars hasn’t been here for a long time, but he’s maturing at a rapid rate. Earlier in his career, he worked with two legendary aspects of Hip-Hop culture – DJ Premier and DITC (Diggin In The Crates). From there, he continued on, dropping lyrical bombs on the competition. After several projects and collaborations, Bars releases “Unorthodox,” a collaborative effort with producers Passport Gift & Parks. Bars, a Bronx native, explains how the project was put together in a most unique way. Without question, David Bars is growing into one of New York’s creative saviors. But he admits that artists like Nipsey Hustle have had a profound impact on him. He even has a “Prolific” tattoo. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to the young talent about a myriad of topics in this insightful conversation.