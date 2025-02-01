Diamond D Weighs In On Latinos’ Contributions To Hip-Hop Debate & New Album, “Duo”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diamond D dives into the origins of Hip-Hop while staying true to his Bronx roots with his latest album, Duo.

Hip-Hop legend Diamond D isn’t one to shy away from tough conversations, and he recently tackled the polarizing debate about Latino contributions to Hip-Hop while also dropping gems about his latest project, Duo. Speaking with AllHipHop, the Bronx-born pioneer gave a nuanced take on the issue while paying homage to the shared roots of Black and Puerto Rican communities in the South Bronx, where Hip-Hop was born.

“Latinos were definitely there from the beginning,” Diamond D said. “Did they start Hip-Hop? No, they didn’t. If you look at elements like spinning records and cutting breaks, even someone like Charlie Chase, who you can find on flyers from the late ’70s, he’ll tell you himself that he first saw it with Black people. But we all lived together in the South Bronx. We were neighbors—Puerto Ricans and Black folks—and shared the same spaces.”

Addressing cultural tensions, including the controversial use of the N-word, Diamond D offered context while emphasizing the need for unity.

“In the South Bronx or even the Tri-State area, I’ve seen Puerto Ricans use that word towards each other, not even referencing Black people,” he said. “That was part of the vernacular in those communities. Is it right? No, but it’s the reality I grew up in.”

Diamond D made it clear there’s a distinction between creating Hip-Hop and participating in its early days.

“Puerto Ricans were there, no question,” he said. “They contributed, but there’s a difference between creating and participating. That’s where some people get it twisted.”

Staying Authentic in Hip-Hop’s Evolution

Switching gears, Diamond D shared details about his latest album, Duo, the second installment in his The D.I.A. Project 3series. The album features a star-studded lineup, including Nems, B-Real, Everlast, Camp Lo, Kardinal Offishall, Peedi Crakk, and Saigon. He also recruited production talent like DJ Wiz, who started with Grandmaster Caz, and Focus from the West Coast.

The standout single, “The Sound of New York (TSNY),” featuring Nems, Saigon, and T from the Bronx, is already making waves. “It’s got that gritty, classic New York City feel,” he said. “A lot of artists today feel pressure to conform, but I’m not about that. I keep it authentic.”

Diamond D reflected on how the industry has shifted, with algorithms and social media now driving Hip-Hop’s discovery. “Back in the day, it was the streets, radio, and community events. Now, people discover Hip-Hop through Spotify algorithms, the internet, or social media. But for me, staying true to my roots is what keeps my music authentic.”

With Duo, Diamond D hopes to strike a balance between honoring Hip-Hop’s origins and resonating with today’s audience. “I want people to feel that authentic New York vibe. I’m not chasing trends—I’m preserving the sound and culture I came up in. That’s the foundation of this project.”