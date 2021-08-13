Dirti Diana Steps Up To Challenge The Queendom

Hip-Hop is in the era of the woman. A lot of lady rappers bring different innovations to the table, but you rarely see one that can do it all like Dirti Diana. The Bronx native explains in this exclusive video why she’s so unique. “If you listen to my project you can see how versatile I am. She has definitely come a long way. From former choreographer to the next hottest thing the BX, the birthplace of the culture. She’s pushing her new single “D.Rose” featuring Ruff Ryders vet Drag-On. Moving back to NYC from Atlanta, she’s taking her career more seriously and is willing to take risks to be that all-around talent she feels Hip-Hop needs at this time.

For more, click here.