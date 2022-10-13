DJ Kenny Parker & KRS-One Have An Amazing Story

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KRS-One and DJ Kenny Parker grew up broke and impoverished, but they did not let that break them. Both men would become full-blown legends in Hip-Hop. Kenny has written an incredible book of their story.

There was a time when the future for brothers Larry and Kenny appeared bleak and hopeless.

The early days of Hip-Hop and New York City collided in an unlikely, but game-changing way. In his new book, “My Brother’s Name Is Kenny: The Greatest True Hip-Hop Story Ever Told,” the DJ for Boogie Down Productions chronicles his life coming up well before the Golden Era of Hip-Hop. His pathway is a wild ride and it happens to include another legend, one of the greatest living lyricists KRS-One. Despite growing up impoverished, these two brother’s managed to overcome the odds of homelessness, violence, drugs and more.

Parker is a college graduate that went in a totally different direction than his older brother, KRS-One. Now, Author Kenny Parker talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about this amazing new book in frank, honest ways that product numerous revelations. Take a look at the interview and go to school in an unique reality in Hip-Hop’s ever-expanding multiverse.

Click here to buy “My Brother’s Name Is Kenny: The Greatest True Hip-Hop Story Ever Told.”