Elle Varner’s “Refill” Remains A Masterclass In Emotional R&B

Elle Varner hooked listeners with Refill’s fiddle-driven R&B, blending vulnerability and groove into a timeless slow jam that still resonates today.

When you first heard “Refill” by Grammy-nominated songstress, Elle Varner, more than a decade ago, what was it that hooked you?

For most people, it would be the infectious violin that riffs, like a fiddle, in a syncopated rhythm; boldly ripping through a sexy R&B joint, when it’s clearly better suited for a hoedown! But it not only works, but it’s also brilliant!

It drives the song and gives “Refill” its unique appeal. When you add Elle’s powerful, sultry, yet vulnerable delivery and a heart-stopping baseline, what you get is an iconic, timeless classic that even the hardest thug can vibe to.

And that’s saying a lot considering the decline in popularity of traditional love songs and mid-tempo ballads over the last few decades. And we’re not talking Drake love songs or Hip-Hop collabs, by comparison. The operative word here is “traditional;” Luther, Teddy, Stephanie Mills, up to the hits of Johnny Gill, Usher & Brandy.

They are legacy artists, but even they would be hard-pressed to have a new release go number one today. Ask yourself the last time you’ve seen couples slow dancing at a party? What happened to “dreamy” boy bands reaching out, grabbing air?

For the most part, the culture has shifted to the point that most millennial men and Gen Z are strictly up-tempo and Hip-Hop. Aside from a few “old school” 90s and early 2000s songs on their playlist, they don’t listen to slow or mid-tempo R&B with sappy sentiments, especially when the artist is female. But some songs break through that glass ceiling.

Currently, Khelani’s “Folded” is in that position. It’s hard to pinpoint what cuts through the resistance and makes songs like “Refill” and “Folded” appeal to men as well as women without being offensive or too saccharine.

Even though “Refill” was released in 2012, you could add it to your playlist today, right behind such a song as “Folded” and easily hear the transition flow seamlessly, holding space in nirvana…and you probably should!

Music impacts your mood, and the calm, smooth vibration of “Refill” is like meditation, eyes closed, head nodding, catching all the feels, and still cool, at that.

It’s a detox from the accumulation of rough, hard-life lyrics and fast-lane beats. Even at the baseline, any Gen Zer can still enjoy this classic without compromise.

Elle Varner is currently working on a new album, which is yet to be titled and this time she is at the production helm.

She also has an upcoming film titled “Kismet Holiday,” which won honors at The Essence Film Festival. The film is slated for release in 2026. And, of course, Elle Varner is still touring and performing her hits like “Only Wanna Give It To You” featuring J Cole and the fan favorite, “Refill.”

In anticipation of her upcoming projects, do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself with, or revisit the feels of Elle Varner’s iconic track, “Refill.”