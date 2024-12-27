Emanny Talks Hip-Hop Roots, Career Challenges, and New EP “Before Her 3”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Emanny has been the man singing the songs behind artists like Joe Budden, Jadakiss and Rick Ross. Now, he’s back like he never left.

AllHipHop caught up with Emanny to discuss his career, his connection to Hip-Hop heavyweights like Joe Budden, Rick Ross and Jadakiss, and his new EP, Before Her 3. Known for his soulful hooks and raw storytelling, Emanny reflects on his musical evolution, his hiatus from the industry, and his inspirations for the new project.

Watch the video for the full conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and the R&B / Hip-Hop crooner.

On is work with legends like Joe Budden and Jadakiss and their influence his career:

Emanny: Joe and Jada played huge roles in my journey. Joe’s collaborations, like “I Messed Up,” put me on the map. He’s raw and honest in his music, which taught me to be the same. Jada showed me a different side of the industry—his professionalism and consistency were inspiring. Both of them opened doors for me in their own unique ways.

How his proximity to Hip-Hop shaped his sound as an R&B artist:

Emanny: It definitely influenced me. Even though I’m an R&B guy by trade, I’ve always been a Hip-Hop head. Working with legends like Royce da 5’9″, Crooked I, and DJ Premier gave me credibility and kept me alive in the industry. Hip-Hop gave me a platform, even as an R&B artist.

Why he took a break from releasing music:

Emanny: The pressure of the industry took its toll. I wasn’t prepared for the success I was chasing, and it affected my confidence and personal growth. I needed to step back, work on myself as a man, and figure out why I wanted to be in this business. That break helped me rediscover my passion for music.

About his new EP, Before Her 3:

Emanny: The EP has three tracks, each representing a chapter of the full album that’s coming. It’s a continuation of my earlier projects, Songs About Her and Songs About Her 2. Tracks like “BDE” show my player side, “ATL” reflects on resolving mistakes, and “Don’t Give Up” is about vulnerability. It’s a glimpse of the storyline I’m building with the full project.

His thoughts on the state of R&B today:

Emanny: I love seeing artists like Usher, Coco Jones, and Lucky Day keeping the genre alive. When I first came out, the industry wasn’t ready for my sound, but now it’s what everyone’s doing. I think we need balance—there’s room for alternative and mainstream R&B, but we also need to preserve the soul and storytelling that make the genre great.

The challenges for artists in the industry today:

Emanny: The business is predatory, especially with streaming platforms. You need 1,500 streams to make a dollar—it’s ridiculous. That’s why I think going direct-to-consumer is so important. We also need some form of union or standard to protect artists. If we don’t, it’s only going to get worse.

Emanny talks about being part of the Joe Budden Podcast Network:

Emanny: It happened organically. Joe’s always been someone who includes his friends in what he’s building. I was a fan of the podcast from the start, and when I moved back to New York, I started hanging around. Eventually, he asked me to join. It’s been a great way to explore creativity outside of music.

What’s next:

Emanny: More music, more podcasting, and hopefully mentoring the next generation of artists. I don’t see other artists as competition—I’m inspired by them. I want to help others avoid the mistakes I made and give them opportunities I didn’t have.

I’m just grateful to be inspired again. This new chapter is about creating meaningful moments, whether in music, with my kids, or with my friends. I’ve been through a lot, but I’ve come out the other side ready to make the most of every opportunity.

Check out Emanny’s Before Her 3 EP, available now on all streaming platforms.