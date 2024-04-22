Erica Ford Talks Tupac, Mutulu Shakur And Much More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Ford is one of the most important and influential people in Hip-Hop and activism. She shares her time with Tupac.

Erica Ford, an activist and community leader from New York, recently highlighted the profound impact Tupac Shakur and his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, have had on her efforts to combat urban violence in a discussion on social activism inspired by their legacy.

Ford visited AllHipHop and her experiences working with the Shakur family, underscoring their dedication to change and empowerment within the community.

Erica worked with Tupac Shakur to create the “T.H.U.G. Life” rules to reduce violence and promote community respect.

During the conversation, which included Beanie Sigel, DJ Thoro and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Ford spoke passionately about Tupac’s influence in the streets. She stressed he had a positive impact on those around him, emphasizing his genuine care for the community and vibrant energy.

She described her interactions with the Shakur family as profoundly transformative.

“Working with his entire family was like something… it’s life-changing in a sense that you could look at him on a movie screen and you see him in person, and it’s the same person.”

Ford further expressed her admiration for Tupac’s authenticity and commitment.

“He [was] a true representation of his true representation. When he showed up for anybody, he showed up his best and he showed up real,” Erica Ford reflected.

Discussing Tupac’s intelligence and the education he received, Ford emphasized its role in shaping his approach to activism.

“He’s got a mind that is beyond the world. They [The Black Panther Party] educated him and trained him in a manner that you know would bring some fundamental change for black youth in America,” she said sitting next to Beanie Sigel.

This training led to Pac working with his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, to refine a 25-point rule list for streetlife, which was co-created with Chaz “Slim” Williams of Blackhand Entertainment.

Chaz Williams was part of the same circles and groups that Mutulu Shakur was involved with, such as the Revolutionary Action Movement (RAM) and the Black Liberation Army.

Shakur was a prominent figure in the Black Liberation Movement and was convicted for his involvement in a 1981 armored car robbery.

Chaz was a serial bank robber who pulled off over 60 heists before being imprisoned for 25 years. He’s ranked as one of the most storied bank robbers in American history, by some.

Williams turned his life around, started a company called Black Hand Entertainment and managed the careers of several rappers, including a young 50 Cent.

“They came up with a 25-point code to the streets…it talked about rules that if you’re going to be involved in the street life, you got to have some rules,” Erica Ford explained.

“You got to protect the women; you got to protect the children. There’s just certain things that you just can’t do. No shooting at parties. And it was to begin to move young people from the life… to say the business side of it.”