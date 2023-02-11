EXCLUSIVE: A Hard Look AT DJ Khaled’s We The Best Press Conference

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled plans to takeover 2023 with new ventures. Take en exclusive look at his plans for the future.

Photos: Julia Beverly

DJ Khaled gathered members of the media at the W’s Mr. Chow in South Beach, Miami for a slew of major announcements at his We The Best Press Conference.

The energy in the room was high as Brother Love himself, Sean “Diddy” Combs introduced his “brother and best friend,” DJ Khaled.

Fresh off of his epic Grammy performance of “God Did,” the global megastar announced that he is returning to Def Jam, opening up a We The Best Snipes store, launching a DJ Khaled Roc Nation scholarship, and continuing his partnership with the Jordan/Jumpman23 brand.

The super producer and mogul revealed an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label venture as well as his future releases as a multi-platinum artist. Khaled will also join the Universal Music Group family in an executive role, serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s artists worldwide.

The Snipes & We The Best collaboration marks the first time an artist and sneaker retailer have joined forces to create a brick-and-mortar space.

Khaled has also, once again, joined forces with Jordan for one of the year’s most-anticipated sneaker drops—the We the Best Air Jordan V! The collaboration continues a longstanding relationship, dating back thirteen years to 2010. The shoe follows a massive drop on cyber Monday, that resulted in the biggest collab launch in the history of the Jordan brand.

In partnership with the Jordan brand’s Black Community Commitment, Khaled’s We The Best Foundation will continue to invest millions of dollars into various Black non-profits, and the WTB Foundation announced it’s inaugural scholarship program in partnership with Roc Nation.

Last, but certainly not least, DJ Khaled was honored with both the key to the City of Miami and the key to Miami Beach in recognition of his ongoing work in the community. February 9th is now recognized as “We The Best” day in the city of Miami, and November 26th will be “Khaled Khaled” day in the city of Miami Beach.

DJ Khaled shows no signs of slowing down in 2023!