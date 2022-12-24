EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Drops New ‘LV: 12 Days Of Xmas’ Album Right Before The Holidays

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Capo introduces to the world his first comedy artist.

Harlem rapper Jim Jones has released a new holiday album on his VL label and it might just be a Christmas classic, rivaling his other Christmas albums “A Dipset Xmas” and “A Tribute to Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps.”

Titled “VL: 12 Days of Xmas,” the album opens with Capo’s latest protégé, comedian Rayy Rayy. Not only is the Bronx native out on social media make the hood crack up and, on this album, tripling as a comedian, rapper, and narrator, but he is New York Chop Cheese aficionado, telling AllHipHop.com’s Nikki Duncan-Smith that Harlem makes the best sandwiches and explaining exactly how they should be made.

Rayy Rayy narrates the entire album debuting as one of the most hilarious young voices to come out of the outer boroughs, which is probably why Jim Jones signed him.

“VL: 12 Days of Xmas provides a wide variety of sounds that caters to almost any sound,” a rep for the VL team explains.

“’Xmas Eve’ featuring Dyce Payso and Tim Vocals provides a timely holiday piano-based instrumental over cheerful vocals from Cover Cod,” she continued, before sharing that “ ’Big Gifts’ featuring Ditta, Lord Ju, and Onpoint Like OP gives the album a signature New York Drill sound with a blend of Christmas caroling in the production from WillPower and Erxss.”

Check out the exclusive interview he did for AllHipHop.com and fall into the holiday mode with this excellent project.