[WATCH LIVE] Family and Friends Gather to Give Final Farewell to Bad Boy Artist Black Rob

The Hip-Hop world pause to mourn the death one of the culture’s most exciting artists.

Bad Boy artist Black Rob is laid to rest on Friday, April 30 at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Harlem, NY.

Black Rob, whose real name is Robert Ross, succumbed to illness on April 17, 2021, at the age of 52.

His death was sudden and unexpected by most of the Hip-Hop world and came only days after the demise of his colleague, DMX. The rapper, known best for his mega-club banger “Whoa,” had suffered health challenges over the last few years and was last seen in a hospital bed giving his warm wishes to DMX and informing people about his illness — saying he had suffered a series of strokes.

Former Bad Boy executive Mark Curry shared the details for the Homegoing Celebration for his friend on his Instagram, noting that it would be live-streamed on REVOLT TV and YouTube,

“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” Curry wrote. “We will always love you!! YouTube.com/RevoltTV.”

After the public viewing, the family (and friends) ran a loop of personal pictures and videos from his extraordinary journey as a rap star. While the stream was interrupted in the beginning, we were able to see Grandmaster Caz (one of the fathers of Hip-Hop) presiding over the ceremony.

There was a high moment in the service where the chaplain shouted out his childhood friends, stating that they “were there from the beginning and were there in the end.” While the moment was high, Caz also announced that Governor Cuomo signed a proclamation in honor of Black Rob.