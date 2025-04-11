Funny Man George Wallace Breaks Down Comedic Timing & Black Joy In “Clean Slate”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Comedy legend George Wallace shares heartfelt wisdom, hilarious truths, and his role in “Clean Slate,” blending humor and healing for today’s world.

Comedy legend George Wallace has made a career out of telling the truth—by lying hilariously. In a candid and laugh-filled conversation with AllHipHop, the iconic comedian opens up about his role in the new Amazon Prime series Clean Slate. Furthermore, he tells AHH’s Quierra Luck the importance of using humor to tackle tough topics, and why love, a little bit of foolishness is the antidote the world needs right now. George Wallace delivers more than jokes in this conversation. He offers a philosophy for joyful living.

AllHipHop: Glad to have you, George!

George Wallace: Thank you for having me.

AllHipHop: I feel like I’m hosting the show now.

George Wallace: It’s your show — you’re hosting! Thank you so much.

AllHipHop: No problem, thank you for your time. Let’s get into it. In stand-up, timing is everything. Did you find that comedic timing was key in balancing humor and seriousness in your role on Clean Slate?

George Wallace: Totally! Wait a second, hold on now. You’re talking about stand-up and timing. I guess that’s part of it, but this was acting. This was different. Sure, there are laughs, but this was more about acting than stand-up.

That said, I enjoyed it. I loved how the jokes were presented. And yes: timing matters. Especially with the timing of this show, the climate in America… it’s perfect.

AllHipHop: How do you think humor helps people, especially in the Black community, process difficult conversations like the ones explored in Clean Slate?

George Wallace: You’re feeling it already. When we do it with humor, somebody’s going to sit back and say, “Wait a minute…” and then they might start thinking, “Maybe I should reconsider my thoughts. I could be a better parent. A better child. A better grandma.”

If Harry, my character, who’s probably the most stubborn person you’ve ever seen, can learn, then anybody can. Some people hate and don’t even know why they hate. My dear, and sometimes folks are taught to hate just because someone else said so.

We’ve got to get rid of hate and discriminatory practices. Period.

AllHipHop: Did this role impact you in any personal way?

George Wallace: Nah. It didn’t change me. That’s just me. I’m George. I’m going to love you no matter who you are or where you come from. It doesn’t bother me. I live a blessed life.

I’m the most successful comedian-slash-entertainer you’ve ever met. Not by money, but by joy. It’s about how you enjoy your life while you’re living.

If I kick the bucket tomorrow, well, I’m smart enough not to kick the bucket. I’m going to walk around it! But seriously, I’m just blessed to be living and to teach others to enjoy life. That’s what I’m about. My whole family has always been like that, full of love and fun.

AllHipHop: What did you love the most about Clean Slate?

George Wallace: What I loved was presenting a package of love. It’s about helping people see how much easier life is when you lead with joy.

Enjoying life should be your number one priority. If you wake up with a frown, you don’t have to do that. Wake up and smile. Smiling is powerful.

You ever seen a baby smile for the first time? It lights up the whole world. You walk into a room with a smile, and it can change the whole energy. People feel better when you come in. That’s what I try to do. I bring laughter, bring joy, bring love.

AllHipHop: I know you’ll probably say “love” again, but what’s one thing you want people to take away from this show?

George Wallace: Appreciate everybody. Like the preacher once said at a revival in Georgia: “If everybody in this world was just like me, what kind of world would this be?” I never forgot that. And I thought if everybody was like me, that would be a great world.

AllHipHop: Why should everyone be like you? What does it mean to be “more like George”?

George Wallace: It means being understanding. Loving. Doing unto others as you’d have them do unto you.

And also? Telling lies — funny lies. I’m a comedian, I love to lie! Not in a hurtful way – just for fun. I’ve been taught lies all my life. That’s why I tell them.

You go to church, and the preacher says, “I won’t be long.” That’s a lie! Santa Claus? Lie. Tooth Fairy? Lie. Cheesecake Factory? Ain’t no damn factory!

Everywhere you look — lies! Vitamins say “take two,” but why? Or food delivery says “free” — but try not tipping the driver and see what happens.

Even Q-tips — the doctor says don’t put them in your ears, but what else are we doing with them? Lies! Sugar is bad — then they say, “Don’t use the substitute either.” Eggs are bad — now we can’t even afford them! It’s madness.

I can keep going. I go in the grocery store and see a can that says “Evaporated Milk.” If it’s evaporated, what’s in the can, Jesus?!?

AllHipHop: Did you just say Jesus?!

George Wallace: Yes I did! But you see my point? Now you’re gonna start seeing the world different.

And that’s okay. It’s fun to say silly things. It helps you learn. People say dumb things all the time — like just a few weeks ago in Detroit, someone came up to me at the airport and asked, “Mr. Wallace, what you doing at the airport? You going somewhere?”

What kind of question is that?! No, I came here to do my laundry!

AllHipHop: [laughs] That’s wild. Well, thank you so much — I know we’re out of time.

George Wallace: Thank you! God bless you. And no matter what you do — keep smiling.

AllHipHop: Yes sir — thank you again!