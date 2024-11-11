Gladiator II: A Non-Spoiler Review To A Classic Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Gladiator II” is almost here. We give you a sneak peak of the movie that stars Denzel Washington.

By Chris “Boogie” Brown

Gladiator II is the long-awaited sequel to the five-time Academy Award-winning Gladiator from 2000. Once again, legendary director Ridley Scott takes the helm, bringing together an impressive ensemble cast led by Paul Mescal.

Set more than two decades after the original, Gladiator II unfolds during a period of tyrannical rule by a corrupt and treacherous Roman Empire.

The story follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), a hardened warrior and son of Maximus, the iconic character portrayed by Russell Crowe in the first film. Having suffered great loss at the Empire’s hands, Lucius vows to seek retribution, restore order, and return Rome to its people.

Gladiator II is a triumphant return for Ridley Scott and, in my opinion, his best film since 2015’s The Martian. It’s an epic journey packed with remarkable performances, engaging storytelling, stunning visuals, and thrilling action sequences. The film’s vast scope and scale are impressive, with meticulous attention to production design, period costumes, locations, and grand sets. Despite its 2-hour-and-30-minute runtime, the film maintains a steady pace thanks to a compelling story and sharp editing.

At its core, Gladiator II delves into Lucius’s character arc, taking him through grief, self-discovery, and vengeance against the Roman Empire. The film wastes no time immersing the audience in its intense themes. Early on, viewers are thrust into the “Battle for Numidia,” a full-scale Roman invasion of Lucius’s adopted homeland. This 14-minute sequence is a chaotic display of brutal combat and bloody carnage.

The Roman Colosseum hosts much of the film’s action, showcasing Ridley Scott’s most ambitious gladiatorial set pieces yet. From fierce battles with Roman gladiators to CGI-enhanced encounters with baboons, rhinoceroses, and even bloodthirsty sharks in a flooded arena, these scenes are wildly imaginative and unabashedly entertaining.

The cast of Gladiator II brings strong performances across the board. Paul Mescal shines as Lucius, playing a reflective and emotionally vulnerable warrior, distinct from Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Mescal skillfully handles the intense battle sequences with a raw, believable rage. Pedro Pascal excels as Marcus Acadius, a fierce yet noble general and target of Lucius’s vengeance. Connie Nielsen returns as Lucilla, bringing quiet strength and hope amid Rome’s turmoil.

Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn deliver unhinged performances as the ruthless twin emperors Caracalla and Geta, while Denzel Washington stands out as Macrinus, a former gladiator turned cunning strategist for the Empire. Washington’s layered portrayal brims with charisma, hubris, and humor, adds depth to his character.

Overall, Gladiator II doesn’t feel like a mere cash grab but a worthy continuation of the original story that stands on its own merits. Despite a few slower, melodramatic moments, it’s a well-paced sequel that is both engaging and entertaining. While it may not surpass the original, it certainly captures its heroic spirit. With Ridley Scott’s expert direction, John Mathieson’s gorgeous cinematography, and Harry Gregson-Williams’s triumphant score, the film is both visually and aurally stunning.

Whether it’s the nostalgic connection to the original, the standout performances, or Scott’s talent for large-scale action, there’s something here for every fan to enjoy. Gladiator II opens in theaters everywhere on November 22nd and comes highly recommended—enjoy!