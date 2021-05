The world’s first and finest VSOP Cognac, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, honored AllHipHop’s own honcho Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur last week at one of their exclusive, private celebrations – #PrivilegeToast. The engagement, which was hosted by Hennessy Ambassador Valerie Lora, is an ongoing series of dinners that salute individuals that operate at the top levels of their respective professions all over the world.

Chuck, or Jigsaw as many know him as, has been at the helm of AllHipHop with Grouchy Greg Watkins since the inception of the site in the late 90’s. However, he was also a writer at The Source, VIBE, Complex magazine, numerous indie publications and served as a music , news producer at BET.com earlier in his career. On top of that, Chuck is one of the foremost speakers, critics, urban advocates and outspoken activists in the culture. He has been featured on MSNBC, National Public Radio (NPR), BET, TVOne, VH1, The E! Channel, MTV, USA Today, The New York Times, TMZ and a slew of other mainstream outlets. He even had a TedTalk, talking about why excessive planning is unnecessary.

The evening included craft cocktail options that offered Hennessy in numerous forms, a succulent dinner, which was pulled together flawlessly by Team Hennessy. The attendees included Echo Hattix, Founder and CEO of Echoing Soundz, Emmy Award-Winning director Bobby Yan, public relations and branding specialist Chanel Rae Pettaway, Jeff A. Watkins, Founder & CEO at CondrealTV, media communications specialist Gina Torres Dukes, singer/songwriter Skye and, of course, AllHipHop founder Grouchy Greg Watkins.

“Chuck is a mogul when it comes to media, he has built one the strongest platforms in entertainment and in Hip-Hop, AllHipHop,” Valerie Lora said, “I wanted to make sure I celebrated his wins NOW, a master of his craft, as he continues to champion our culture and push the envelope forward for that thing we all LOVE called HIP-HOP. Thank you for being innovative and having so many first in the online space and in entertainment. I’m most excited for what’s to come.”

Thank you Valerie, Hennessy and all that partook in honoring one of our own, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

