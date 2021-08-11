Hip-Hop Pros Give Tips On Making It In The Rap Game

DJ Drewski, Torae, Lisa Evers, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talk about what new artists need to do to make it.

“Street Soldiers”…is back with veteran journalist Lisa Evers and an assortment of Hip-Hop professionals. DJ Drewski, Torae and AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur link up to create a compelling dialogue about the present state of affairs. The world’s most popular music genre is going through a creativity surge that is creating lots of fringe benefits for fans, like more diversity in collaborations and new sounds.

Right now, there is a literal renaissance in Hip-Hop music. The culture is seeing young artists reign supreme, but also older gods and goddesses are permeating through the competetive muck. There are impressive cross-collaborations, albums and even live phenomena like Rolling Loud that make for a cool climate for young artists.

And then the conversation takes a dramatic turn. Evers asks the panel how new comers can get on their respective platforms (AllHipHop, Hot97 and SiriusXM) and also get their ear. The answers should be encouraging in this weird, but exciting digital climate where music discovery spans DPS, music festivals, apps like TikTok and platforms like YouTube.

All in all, the all parties agreed: this is a great time for music and culture. Check out the chat below and comment.