HipHopGamer Talks Hot97, Rapping And Gaming, And His Rise To The Top

GERARD “HIPHOPGAMER” WILLIAMS

Gerard Williams made a way and charted a path where there was none. In Hip-Hop there are very few pioneers and and even fewer firsts. There is only one HipHopGamer and that is what Gerard Williams has morphed into.

HipHopGamer is the mixture of the love for gaming, rap and sports. At 14, he became a rapper under the name “Jackal,” because he rhymed like a “wild dog.” The infamous Juice Crew emcee MC Shan offered him a record deal, but the situation never panned out.

In the latter part of 2007, the HipHopGamer (HHG) was born. He continued on with his movement in gaming, but never really left the music. The HHG movement lead him to Peter Rosenberg of “Ebro in the Morning” on Hot97, and he became the gaming content contributor for one of urban culture’s most popular radio stations. And just like that HipHopGamer began interviewing the likes of Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Perry, RZA, Raekwon, Vivica A. Fox, Angela Basset and and even wrestling god Jon Cena.

The movement rolls on as HipHopGamer talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about merging his loves, actually rapping and his mighty moves in the gaming industry.