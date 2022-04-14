Hit Maker Mooski Talks “Track Star,” Rapping & Singing, To Influences Like Drake & Micheal Jackson

Mooski has one of the most recognizable songs in “Track Star.” Well, he’s back with the album to match.

There is absolutely no way you haven’t heard music from Mooski.

The up-and coming musician is most known for his viral hit “Track Star.” Whether you were scrolling through any social media platform, the smooth voice bellowing “She’s a runner, she’s a track star! She gon’ run away when it gets hard” took over.

Mooski began to focus on his music career after serving four years in the Marines. The Alabama native grew up listening to Michael Jackson and Drake, just a few of the artists that have infuenced his style.

Maybe it’s those influences that make it hard to define Mooski as a musical act. Earlier this month, Mooski dropped his new album Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken.

The album shows off the musical range and uniqueness of Mooski’s sound. While speaking with our correspondent Slops, Mooski revealed when he knew “Track Star” was going to take off, how his time in the military keeps him disciplined with his music, his reaction to going viral, and when he decided to start combining singing and rapping.