Hitkidd For President: The Hit Maker Discusses All He Learned From GloRilla And “F.N.F.”

Hitkidd is a good candidate for president, now that the election is over. He’s learned so much in a short time.

D-Nellz goes on a journey of life and learning with super producer Hitkidd.

Hitkidd’s journey into the music world started young—like, toddler-level young. Growing up in Memphis, he was born into the studio, with a dad who was deep into the music scene. It’s really in his bloodline and his father planting the seed. Surrounded by Memphis music makers, Young Hit caught the beats bug early.

By 14, he was already diving into production. Using FL Studio with a neighbor, he started experimenting, and sharing his creations. That ability to create a unique spin on everything, lead to collaborations with heavyweights like Bladee, Duke Deuce, and Lil Uzi Vert. He’s also the mastermind behind GloRilla’s breakout hit, “F.N.F.,” which catapulted her to superstardom.Hitkidd can do it all, staying true to himself and blending seamlessly with others. Now, he’s got even bigger dogs like ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J in his catalog.

Now he’s embarking on a new journey.

Hitkidd For President, his debut project, is a full-on celebration of Memphis Hip-Hop. The album pays homage to Three 6 Mafia’s iconic style and even brings back the late, great Gangsta Boo into his mix. With Hitkidd For President, he’s reminding everyone why he’s one of the most sought-after producers in the industry. The album isn’t just a collection of beats; it’s packed with vibes.

Here’s a chat between our own D-Nellz and the Memphis maestro.

AllHipHop: Yeah. When André 3000 said, “The South got something to say,” I think Memphis got something to say now. So, let’s talk about Memphis and the culture in general.

Hitkidd: I think it is going to get bigger. A lot of the underground sounds are coming out of different places, especially Atlanta. They have that underground wave going and they eventually become mainstream. But Memphis going eventually find a totally different sound, get it, pick up in different genres and go crazy like that…

AllHipHop: I know you’ve had the opportunity to collab with Juicy J. How was that being a Memphis kid in the studio with Juicy J?

Hitkidd: Well, he DM’d me right before “F.N.F.” came out or right after. A lot of people DM me but I was super excited about Juicy J. I had just worked with Project Pat too though.

We had been finding each other on Twitter, but I feel like now’s the time. I’m ready to be able to really truly work with them and me and Juicy had really locked in. I had to realize this is where I’m at now. I’m here now. I am one of the ones. I never been the type to be starstruck, but I appreciate my time to be able to work with everybody that I was inspired by. And he just keeps me inspired the more I work with him. I’m super grateful to be able to do that.

AllHipHop: You touched on “F.N.F.” a bit and I think you caught fire then. I’m pretty sure you done told the story a million times already, but as far as what you’ve learned from that experience with the “F.N.F.” – the business part of it. When you’re cooking up with people from around the way, you’re just worrying about getting the music out there. A lot of times you don’t talk about the business…

Hitkidd: I ain’t lie bro. That whole time, bro, I’m learning something every day. I’m like dang, “I should have did this. I shouldn’t did this, I should have did this, I shouldn’t have did that.” But the main thing is just contractually just make sure everything is set up properly. That was the biggest thing. Other than that, I had fun.

All the ups and downs,I don’t regret none of that. I feel like that was needed and I’m glad it happened earlier. So it is not susceptible to happen again. Sometimes it’s a little scary, because when people get to talking about paperwork, it is like what you, I didn’t know. I’m just here working, so I’m like locked in like, “Man, it’s just me and you, bro, we do it. Let’s go. I got to settle like this. Me and you get this, I get that.” It’s just like that and stuff happens.

AllHipHop: No I hear you.

Hitkidd: Just for example, like the “F.N.F.” case, ain’t nobody give me no money for the beat. My song overall, but ain’t nobody give me no money for the beat. It was just like understood when the song blow up, when she signed, I wasn’t looking to get paid from them to put the song on their project. It was already understood. So yeah, definitely just make sure everything contractually makes sense.

AllHipHop: Now when you go through that and you get on the other side of it, is there the feeling of anger? When you get to the other side, is there love lost? Some people hold grudges.

Hitkidd: I’m never on that type of time, because the spaces we had to be in, you had to see people again. So it’s like what’s the point of even feel like you got to be having that energy every time we fixing to be around each other. You making money, I’m making money. Who cares? I don’t look at nothing like it’s that serious. I’m I am not going to kill you or fight you. This don’t really make or break me. I’m a man before I make music.

AllHipHop: I respect that man.

Hitkidd: A lot of people didn’t know me. I don’t care about it; I ain’t on the type of time, bro.

AllHipHop: Man, I love that.

Hitkidd: Anywhere I go..that’s just me.

AllHipHop: Nah, I love that. And you’ve got to have those type of morals when you running for president. Right? And this is a beautiful segue is Hitkidd For President, right? Why the title Hitkidd For President?

Hitkidd: Definitely. I already had it came up with the idea. I dropped a mix tape where I had DJs on it trying to bring back that vibe of the DJs talking and popping in over the songs. In 2017, it was Hitkidd For President, just a mix tape. People look at a president to be like this and that. So I take it as, I’m a leader.

AllHipHop: Was there any hesitation? Did you ever think, man, I don’t know if this might be the right time to drop something like this with this going on or you like, man, I’m just going to go with it.

Hitkidd: Yeah, I’m like man, I’m having fun. I’m great.

Enjoy Hitkidd For President.