I-Octane Drops Gems On Energy, Purpose & Staying Stress-Free

I-Octane has never worn a pair of Timberland boots. Well, he has to talk to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about this…and spirituality, God and music.

Jamaican dancehall sensation I-Octane sat down with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at WonWorld Studios for a conversation that went far beyond music. Known for his conscious vibes, I-Octane opened up about his journey from extreme poverty to global recognition. And some how he manages to stay grounded in spirituality and purpose. He explains the inspiration behind his new album God and I, how he protects his energy and why true wealth starts in the mind—not the bank.

More like a TedTalk than interview, Octane delves into personal philosophies on evolution, detachment from stress and realigning life like a well-organized room. He also reflects on the importance of staying rooted in Jamaica, even while touring the world. Octane delivers a masterclass in purpose, faith and resilience. On top of it all, he confesses he’s never owned a pair of Timberlands. Nevertheless, I-Octane proves he’s as real as they come. This is more than an interview, it’s an elevation.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: What’s up, my brother?

I-Octane: Yes, King! Give thanks. It’s a pleasure to be here. Definitely a different energy, a different vibe and I’m feeling it already.

AllHipHop: You walked in with positivity radiating from you. How do you maintain that, especially with all the negativity in the world?

I-Octane: Life is energy, and I’m very guarded with the positive energy I give out. I don’t let negative reactions sway me. I believe negativity is actually essential. It balances positivity. But I don’t live in the world the way others do. I live in my mind. That’s how I keep my energy strong.

AllHipHop: That’s powerful. Let’s talk about your new project, God and I. What inspired the title?

I-Octane: The title comes from recognizing that we are more than flesh and bone, we’re spirit and energy. Many people forget that. They exist disconnected from the source. But just like your phone needs charging, we need that source energy—God. I don’t hope, I don’t just believe. I know. This album is my reminder of that connection.

AllHipHop: Do you ever lose that connection? And how do you get it back?

I-Octane: Yes, sometimes I fall into the human side of myself and disconnect. When that happens, I do a spiritual cleanse. I check who’s around me—who’s using my 24 hours but not returning any of theirs. I remove those people and focus on my priorities. You gotta rearrange your life like a house. Put things where they belong so you’re not sleeping on the balcony while your kitchen’s in the living room, so to speak.

AllHipHop: That ties into your new single, “Opportunist.” What’s the message behind that?

I-Octane: If you can’t be used, you’re useless—but a lot of people are used by the wrong people. Everyone has value, but they need to be placed in the right part of your life. When your life is arranged properly, you experience less stress. And stress is a killer. I live stress-free by design.

AllHipHop: Are you still living in Jamaica?

I-Octane: Yeah, I still live and do most of my business in Jamaica. It’s a third-world country with a first-world experience, and it’s important to invest in where you come from. I can’t live anywhere else.

AllHipHop: How was growing up for you? And how did you find your purpose?

I-Octane: It was rough. Not poor—below poor. Crime, violence, most of my friends are either in prison or dead. Music was my escape and my calling. I used music to hide my flaws before I even knew it would be my career. Public school created insecurities, especially when you don’t have what your peers have. But music gave me strength. It pulled me out of that life and helped me appreciate life more, both when I had nothing and now, having abundance.

AllHipHop: What shifted your mindset from chasing material success to focusing on inner wealth?

I-Octane: Experience. I thought I needed five cars and ten houses. But when I got them, I realized I could only drive one, sleep in one bed. I became a slave to success. But those things are liabilities if they’re not making you money. I learned the hard way. Now I focus on health and a sound mind—that’s real wealth.

AllHipHop: Who inspired you growing up?

I-Octane: Not one person. I always loved literature and philosophy. I read a quote that said, “The greatest thing on Earth isn’t life—it’s knowing.” That stuck with me. I admired artists not just for their fame but for their skill. I study performers. How they project their voice, how they move, how they connect with people. I even learn from younger artists.

AllHipHop: With global music constantly evolving—Afrobeats, world music, dancehall, etc.—has that changed your approach?

I-Octane: Of course. If you don’t evolve, you stagnate. Just like iPhones go from version 1 to 16, you’ve got to grow too. I still keep the core of dancehall and reggae, but I incorporate other sounds, ideas, and energy into my music. It’s about expanding while staying rooted.

AllHipHop: What do you want people to get from God and I?

I-Octane: This album is like a Bible. It reminds people of their purpose, of their value. It embeds God into your life, reminds you that status doesn’t define identity. Everyone needs a reminder to reconnect to reality and their own divinity.

AllHipHop: Will you be touring with this album?

I-Octane: Yeah man. I tour globally already, but this album is special. People are already saying they love it. It’s a divine blessing, and I feel like I need to spread the gospel through this music.

AllHipHop: Do you have a favorite place outside of Jamaica?

I-Octane: Before reaching this level of consciousness, it was Jamaica. But now, I remove all expectations and just enjoy each place for what it is. Every culture has something vibrant to teach you.

AllHipHop: You’ve never owned Timberlands?

I-Octane: Never worn a pair in my life! I’ve bought them for friends but never for myself.

AllHipHop: We’ll fix that. Final words for the people?

I-Octane: Know that you are great. You’re here for a reason. Your purpose doesn’t require you to be rich or famous. People who judge you are guilty of the same things. Nobody’s perfect. There’s no ceiling to life. Just growth. Keep evolving.