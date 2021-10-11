Ice-T & RJ Payne Discuss New Jack City Reimagined, Power MCs, Dr. Dre, & How Classic Rap Survives

RJ Payne is rapidly on the rise as a legendary artist in a time where legends don’t necessarily rap rap. On his latest series “If Cocaine Could Talk Volume 7,” he employs the services of Ice-T, an icon that believes in the Philly rapper’s movement. In this exclusive interview, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to RJ Payne & Ice-T about a myriad of topics including ICCT7, Nino Brown as an iconic drug kingpin, super lyricism, and more. Ice-T even reveals how he plans to get RJ & Dr. Dre in the studio together.

Ice explained how he got to know RJ and what drove him to work with the younger artist. “A lot of rappers that rap like him have an arrogant attitude about them like “Yeah, yeah…now you’re on my d##k now.” Not [RJ Payne], he was the opposite,” the West Coast don continued. He said that he’s not formally working with Payne, but keeps working with him as an informal advisor. “Hustling is hustling, no matter what you are selling. He’s doing crack music. He’s doing coke music. And people are getting ‘high’ off it because its dope. Its dame near like what I was saying with ‘I’m Your Pusher.’ Its just fun to be involved with somebody that’s so promising.”

You don’t want to miss this meeting of the minds.

Over the course of about 5 years, RJ Payne has been on a tear that easily rivals the likes of Griselda. In 2017 alone, he dropped seven albums, with four being tributes to the late rappers, Big L, Big Pun, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, and Sean Price. All of the tracks were contructed by PA Dre at the time. He would soon take to Instagram with the “Murder in Less Than 60 Seconds” mixtape of his IG freestyles. It worked.

In 2018, fans and celebrities were in accord with Payne. He released “Murder In Less Than 60 Seconds Vol 2” crafted songs with legendary DJ Doowop, “Dear Amerikkka” with Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian, “Death of Mumble Rap” with Reed Dollaz, and 777, an album Jay-Z inspired him to create. There is so much more, but If Cocaine Could Talk Volume 7 (the last in the series) is destined to be a classic. The audio movie is set to drop late October 2021.