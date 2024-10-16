Music Icon Teddy Riley Brings Alpo, Rich Porter & A$AP Ferg’s Dad In To Tell His Story

Teddy Riley is working hard to reinforce his legacy in the modern era and that includes the streets and the music.

Red carpets can be tough, but the the Jazz at Columbus Circle in New York City was not.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talked to the legendary creator Teddy Riley at the premiere of Pharrell Williams’s new film, Piece By Piece. The evening drew an eclectic mix of cultural influencers and icons, including Clipse, Don Lemon, N.O.R.E. and A$AP Ferg, who gathered to celebrate at one of Manhattan’s most prestigious venues.

As the red carpet buzz settled, Creekmur talked to Riley about his his impact on music, culture and Pharrell Williams. Riley, who pioneered the New Jack Swing genre, spoke passionately about his role in shaping eras that includes today’s artists.

AllHipHop: AllHipHop is in the building with the legend himself, Teddy Riley. How you doing?

Teddy Riley: I’m great man? I can’t complain.

AllHipHop: Now first of all I got to thank you for putting Delaware in the song way back in the day “Rump Shaker,” man. I’m originally from Delaware. We were very happy.

Teddy Riley: That’s what’s up. We try to put everybody in there especially like when we did the names and all that stuff records. Our thing is, it’s about us. It’s about the culture and that’s what I represent. I didn’t try to do any pop records to be where I am today and the same thing with Pharrell. He just gave you his heart, his soul, his mind, his creativity and his journey.

AllHipHop: I mean you were truly a change agent how do you process being that impactful, that like Butterfly Effect, that ripple effect? Where your involvement changed everything?

Teddy Riley: well, there was a guy his name is Edwin Birdsong he’s the guy who was responsible for Stevie Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life. He passed away but that is the guy who did what I did for Pharrell he picked me out in a talent show where I was competing against Keith Sweat and that’s how me and Keith Sweat got to know each other and Keith Sweat and came in my projects to get a record done just like Bobby Brown and Johnny Kemp and everybody else.

When I went to Virginia, I seen the reflection of what happened for me, and he chose me and a talent show I chose the Neptunes and Pharrell because I wasn’t looking for the Apollo High note. I wasn’t looking for the ordinary practice artists. I was looking for creativity. When I came to Virginia there was nothing but practice folks like Jimmy Buffett you know and I said you know we got to change that just like we got to change our culture so nobody ain’t following.You can’t follow this [Lego movie]. This is the most Innovative thing [Pharrell has] ever done. You know what I’m saying? and I’m wondering how is he going to even top this sh#t? That’s what I call innovative. What I’ve done for the music industry and everyone saying I’m Innovative and nah.

I raise Innovative artists, people and creators.

AllHipHop: Well, do you want a movie on your life?

Teddy Riley: Yes, there is, it’s coming “New Jack Swing: Remember the Time” (book), and that’s coming out with Simon and Schuster and then the documentary. Then the unlimited series about New Jack: Swing and it involves everybody including Pharrell, you know.

Because when I went to Virginia it was me, Alpo, and Rich Porter was my best friend. We went to high school together. And how about D. Ferg (Darryl Ferguson), whose ASAP Ferg’s father, was my classmate. I am a part of the fathers, for real. And just being with Supreme and all of it from Brooklyn to Manhattan to the Bronx we all went to Martin Luther King High School.

That’s the history, that’s the birth of it. You got D. Ferg (Darold Ferguson) who birthed ASAP Ferg, you got me and Pharrell, and there are others. This whole journey keeps me alive, makes me proud to be alive and be the living legend, to say wow and I don’t say it everyone else does. It’s amazing. I did this.

Chuck Creekmur: I appreciate you and I can’t wait to see what you got to coming up.

Teddy Riley: Oh man, the New Jack Swing film, I can’t wait for people to see that because they’ll see the path of what I have truly done. Most of the time, you know, people are asking I don’t know how to even put it in words but I can only say that God is amazing