“It’s a Wonderful Plight” – A Convo With Producer J. Rhodes On His New Film, Black Music, White Allyship And More

J. Rhodes sits down with AllHipHop to talk about the debut of his polarizing new film, “It’s A Wonderful Plight” which asks the question: Does Black Music Matter more than Black Lives?

Hip-Hop producer Justine “J. Rhodes” Rhodes has songs that have charted on Billboard, won several awards, sold millions of records, and has established himself as a go-to beatmaker for artists like Lecrae, Rick Ross, The Game, Talib Kweli, Black Thought and more.

Now, he has shifted his gifts toward a different creative space. The Dallas native sat down with AllHipHop.com, and talked about his new title, “filmmaker.”

On Tuesday, June 15, his new film “It’s a Wonderful Plight” made its worldwide debut.

Filmed before the civil unrest of 2020 and ironically released during Black Music Month, the film uses music to start the conversation about if whites who love Black music should engage in allyship. Does Black Music Matter more than Black Lives?

In our conversation, Rhodes talks about what is special about our culture, Elvis, its connection to “The Christmas Carol” and I”t’s a Wonderful Life,” the difference between being a white savior and ally, and so much more.

Vintage Rhodes Films partnered with 1091 Pictures to bring “It’s A Wonderful Plight” to commercial audiences on Amazon Prime and it is a must-see for this season.