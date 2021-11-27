J. Diamondz And Kwaw Kese Join Forces For Hit Music From Africa To America

Since it started, Hip-Hop has managed to fuse, meld and uplift all forms of music in a way that often produces new art. A step further, Africa is the center of all civilization and art. New York is the birthplace of Hip-Hop, where all the elements converged. J. Diamondz, a native New Yorker, and Kwaw Kese, a native Ghanaian, have come together for their hit song “Give It To Me.” On the surface, the song celebrates women, but beyond that is reaffirms the love between distant relatives.

Individually, they are both respected and known in their element. J. Diamondz represents one of the young, upcoming rappers from the city that does not lean in on drill rap. And Kwaw definitely reps that classic Hiplife/Afrobeat/Hip-Hop hybrid that has taken over global music. The pair talk to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about their collaboration as well as their individual goals and hopes.