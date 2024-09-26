Jadakiss Talks Black Schools, The Lox 30 And Another Solo Album

We caught up with Jadakiss at HBCU Week and talked about his commitment to supporting HBCUs, health and wellness in the community, and staying active in the fight for progress.

Yesterday was something special! I had the chance to connect with my brother, Jadakiss, at The Queen in Wilmington for HBCU week. As always, he brought that same energy and authenticity, even fresh off The Lox’s 30th Anniversary Tour. We chopped it up about his commitment to supporting HBCUs, the importance of health and wellness in the community, and how we can all stay active in our personal growth. Before ‘Kiss hit the stage, I took a moment to talk to the people about the power of voting and why this is not the time to play around in our communities’ politics. Free game: it’s never the time to play around. Let’s keep pushing forward together.

Big shout out to The Links of Wilmington, Cameron Calvin Trimble of Hip Politics, and Ashley Christopher, ESQ founder of HBCU Week Foundation, for all the work they’re putting into uplifting the culture. We’re at a point where we can’t afford to sit back—this is the time to get engaged and stay involved.

Photos: Marc Bueller

AllHipHop: We’re here at HBCU Week, right in the heart of Delaware. What does this event mean to you, and why is it important for you to be here?

Jadakiss: Anything affiliated with HBCUs is important. My son actually went to Clark Atlanta, and we need more kids enrolling in these schools. With all the focus on NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), D1 programs, and big schools, a lot of kids are being persuaded to go elsewhere. So anytime I can support, whether it’s hitting the stage or doing a panel, I’m going to be there. Honestly, I didn’t even know I had this today because we just got back from the West Coast leg of The Lox’s 30th Anniversary Tour. So when they told me I had to be here, I was like, “What?” But I’m here!

AllHipHop: I saw you and The Lox perform at the Congressional Black Caucus event. That was wild. What made y’all do that? It’s a little out of your typical lane.

Jadakiss: They called us! In this game, you’ve got to evolve. We came in a long time ago, and our fans have grown. Some of them have jobs in politics now, and we have to evolve with them. We thought it was something important to do at this stage of our career.

AllHipHop: Without getting too deep into politics, how do you feel about the current state of the country?

Jadakiss: It’s shaky, man. We’re all walking on eggshells. There’s a lot of persuasion, bandwagon politicking, and people trying to sway you. All you can do is make the best decision for yourself, your family, and our people. It’s not easy—every day you see something crazy. I just try to pray a lot and hope for the best.

AllHipHop: The Lox has always been about community. You’re doing a lot with health and wellness, teaching brothers how to stay healthy. How do you plan to replicate that? Any plans to franchise the juice bars?

Jadakiss: When it comes to health and wellness, it’s about one person at a time. That’s what my brother Styles and his wife are doing with Pharmacy for Life and our juice bars, Juices for Life. It’s not just about coming in to buy a juice; if we can inspire you to buy a juicer and make it at home, that’s cool too. We just want to help our community. We all have family members with diabetes, high blood pressure—things like that. We’re just trying to reduce it, slowly but surely.

AllHipHop: Can we expect a new solo album from you?

Jadakiss: I’m actually working on it now. I wasn’t planning to let it out yet, but yeah, I’m working on it. I’ve got two more projects with Def Jam, and hopefully, we continue doing business in the future. If not, it’s all good—I’ll still deliver. But yes, I’m working on it right now.

AllHipHop: How about your son? I saw him signing some paperwork recently.

Jadakiss: Yeah, man, he just bought a new vehicle. Everything’s in his name—his own insurance and all. That’s another proud dad moment. He’s establishing credit and handling his own business. To me, that’s more important than buying your son a chain or some other materialistic stuff.

AllHipHop: I appreciate your time, Jada.

Jadakiss: Anytime, bro.