Jim Jones Discusses Album With HitMaka, The Jay-Z Days, Drake & Dipset And Working With Dr. Dre

Jim Jones has lived a storied life. In the latest episode of the AllHipHop podcast, he dives in about his new music, as well as his times with Jay-Z, Drake, Dr. Dre and Dipset.

The AllHipHop Blog is back with another slapper and so is Jim Jones.

New York boss Jim Jones talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro at the world famous WonWorld Studios. The interview starts off slow, with Jim talking about his new project with HitMaka, but soon becomes one of the definitive interviews with the Dipset Capo. “It’s a little bit romantic,” Jim said of Back In My Prime, his new album. “It’s a little bit of romantic balling, florin’ top down talking.” But this new direction of his music does not stray too far from his Harlem, New York roots as and HitMaker solidify the sonics with hometown samples.

Farther into the conversation, Capo discusses a myriad of topics, ranging from pranks in Hip-Hop, his brother Maino and why young people should chill. He also discusses Drake as a “member” of The Diplomats, the Rocafella Era and how a new Dipset album can happen (“I would love to do a dope ass Dipset album, double album”). Jim also reveals in detail how he, Cam’ron and Juelz Santana did several songs with Dr. Dre and how awkward the creation process was. “It was the first time I had somebody make me do my verse of like 20 times,” he told Jigsaw and Thoro.

Check out this epic interview and hear all the gems from Jim Jones.

Stream Jim Jones and Hitmaka’s Back In My Prime on all streaming services.