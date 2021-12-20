Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections” and says that the movie has helped him. Check this interview with Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity aka Trinity!

By Candice Williams

It’s been over 20 years since fans first saw Keanu Reeves in The Matrix as Thomas Anderson/Neo, the computer programmer and hacker who Morpheus believed was “The One,” the only person who could save the real world from the reign of the Machines. After two sequels in 2003 — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — Reeves, along with Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, are opening up about their return in The Matrix Resurrections, a continuation of the Matrix films.

The co-stars say they needed “zero convincing” to sign back on to the successful franchise.

“After the shock wore off at the thought that we were… doing this again,” Moss begins, “it was just nothing but, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.’”

Keanu nods, adding that his only question after accepting the role was, “What are we doing?”

While fans will have to wait until the film’s release to get the official plot details on how both Neo and Trinity were “resurrected” after their deaths in The Matrix Revolutions, it’s safe to say that there will be a lot to unpack in the over two-hour action-film. Keanu says returning to his role of Neo hit pretty close to him.

“For me, it was perfect because I was questioning… mortality. What is my life? What’s going on?,” Reeves shares. “And that fit right in with Thomas Anderson.”

Reeves’ real-life existential crisis, which seemingly coincides with Neo’s own struggle to question his reality and leave the safety of the matrix, was just one of the intense connections that the actor experienced on set. Reeves’ co-star explains that similar to the previous Matrix films, they both had to mentally prepare for the demanding training schedule so they could master their synchronized fight scenes.

“We kind of start these movies… with this training time,” Moss says of the preparation for the role. “So there’s a lot that happens…. You’re learning your fights; you’re getting in shape. For me, I had to lose weight and I had to like really get strong.”

She continues, “And then you’re also developing the character within that, learning all this stuff and having fun laughing, seeing your screen partner over there killing it…and you’re getting inspired by watching him.”

Reeves laughs, implying that with inspiration comes plenty of pain.

“Oh! My shoulder,” he groans as Moss begins to narrate his movements, “Sitting [with an] iced knee together…sitting there, recovering together.”

“It’s so good,” Reeves sarcastically quips before Moss adds, “It’s a partnership. “

The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Jessica Henwick as Bugs, hits theaters on December 22. It will also be available to watch on HBO Max the same day.