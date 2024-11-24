Kendrick Lamar’s Sneak Attack: A Detailed Walk Through “GNX”

Kendrick Lamar has never been just a rapper—he’s a storyteller, a critic, and a cultural architect. With his latest album, GNX, he caught just about everybody off guard. The MC, chock-full of aggressive overtones, ventures deeper into personal reflection, critiques, and outright call outs. Kendrick uses his goat-level lyricism and more sparse production to further ride the “Not Like Us” theme of the year.

From the rawness of “wacced out murals” to the spiritual of “gloria,” GNX is a journey that balances vulnerability with with bold disrespect. As he wrestles with betrayal, fake industry friends and fame, the search for realness is a reoccurring theme. This overview gives a bird’s eye view of the album’s key song, themes, and how a visionary takes it to the streets.

1. “wacced out murals (feat. Deyra Barrera)

Kendrick Lamar kicks off GNX with “wacced out murals,” a track steeped in self-reflection and sharp critique. It’s a vivid narrative exploring betrayal, disillusionment, and the weight of legacy. Kendrick paints his frustrations with striking detail, touching on his career-defining rivalry with Drake and perceived slights from icons like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. Lil Wayne seemed to take exception while Snoop blamed the edibles. The track’s imagery is rooted in a Compton mural of Dot that was vandalized. The song is a big metaphor for how quickly love can turn into hate.

In the second verse, Kendrick zeroes in on the personal, particularly his strained love for Lil Wayne. Once an idol, Wayne’s public disappointment over being passed up for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime slot (a gig Kendrick got instead) becomes emblematic of the complexities of success. Beneath the surface, there is commentary of industry politics.

2. squabble up

This track brings an intense energy to the album, showcasing Kendrick’s rapid-fire delivery and lyrical acrobatics. “Squabble up” is all about conflict and resolution, a thematic exploration of the struggles that shape us. Fans are already gravitating toward its punchy rhythm and intricate wordplay. This is one of my favorite songs on the album.

3. Luther (feat. SZA, Sam Dew & Ink)

“Luther” is arguably the emotional centerpiece of GNX. With SZA’s soulful voice and Kendrick’s melodic experimentation, the song pays tribute to crooner Luther Vandross while delving into themes of love and vulnerability. It’s an infectious blend of R&B and introspection, that will likely result in hit status.

4. man at the garden

Kendrick takes a step back with “man at the garden,” reflecting on fame and the pressures that come with it. The mellow production matches the introspective tone, offering a contemplative pause in the album’s overall narrative.

5. hey now (feat. Dody6)

“Hey now” is a laid-back gem with a menacing vibe. Kendrick muses on life’s highs and lows, pairing a smooth groove with introspective lyrics. It’s a moment of calm that could double as a horror movie theme. “You crash out, then you better break the backboard,” Kendrick spits. “The Black Noah / I just strangled me a goat.” “Who did he ‘strangle’,” one might ask.

6. reincarnated (feat. Deyra Barrera)

In “reincarnated,” Dot does with his voice what Drake attempted with AI. This is pure Pac—flow, beat, everything. He’s fully embracing the West Coast vibe with this album. While he’s always used West Coast beats, this is the first time I’m hearing that influence so deeply ingrained in every track’s production. I love that he’s leaning all the way into it. Deyra Barrera’s vocals add a unique flavor. It feels like 1996 again.

7. tv off (feat. Lefty Gunplay)

“tv off” critiques our obsession with screens and the shallow validation of media culture. It almost sounds like “Not Like Us” sonically. Then, the beat changes. MUSTARRRRRD!

8. dodger blue (feat. Sam Dew, Siete & Wallie the Sensei)

This short slow jam is an ode to Los Angeles. It celebrates Kendrick’s roots while touching on the city’s history and culture. Its catchy hooks and celebratory energy make it a standout moment on GNX.

9. peekaboo (feat. AzChike)

”Bing bop boom, boom boom bop bam”

“Peekaboo” shifts gears with playful production and clever wordplay. The track explores deception and revelation, but it offers a lighter tone. If you are not still yelling “Mustarrrrrd,” you’ll be bopping like a Bay OG to this.

10. heart pt. 6

Continuing his iconic Heart series, Kendrick’s “Heart Pt. 6” delivers a raw look at of his journey, industry dynamics, and personal struggles. He uses layered metaphors, expands on personal growth, relationships, and even TDE’s role in shaping him. The “S.W.V.” sample anchors this song in the past and present. There’s nothing but good vibe here.

11. GNX (feat. Hitta J3, Peysoh & Young Threat)

The title track serves as the thematic core of the album. While not as flashy as other songs, it ties together Kendrick’s reflections on identity, artistry, and the rap game’s shifting landscape.

12. gloria (feat. SZA, Deyra Barrera & Ink)

“Gloria,” the final track on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, brings his album to a powerful ending. It features his long-time collaborator and friend. This marks their sixth collaboration, and the synergy between them shines once again.

The song dives deep into the complexities of love, with Kendrick reflecting on a relationship that profoundly shaped his life but also hindered his growth. While many listeners may interpret this as a nod to his relationship with Whitney Alford, his wife and the mother of his children, it’s clear that the connection he describes is both intoxicating and deeply challenging. SZA’s vocals perfectly complement the narrative, capturing the vulnerability and fear that often accompany emotional intimacy.

But as the track unfolds, its meaning broadens. In the closing lines, it becomes apparent that the woman Kendrick speaks of might also be a metaphor for his relationship with his craft. The name “Gloria,” which translates to “glory” in Spanish, serves as a symbol for the artistic glory that Kendrick has both pursued and wrestled with throughout his career. His bond with rap mirrors the same duality: it elevates and defines him, but it also consumes and challenges him.

Together, Kendrick and SZA paint a complicated picture of love. It’s a fitting, emotional finale to an album that has a multitude of layers.