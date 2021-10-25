King Bach On Launching SIX26 Wine, Shooting ‘Vacation Friends’ & Being Part-Owner Of Gloveworx

King Bach talks about his wine business, owning the Gloveworx gym, his favorite songs and movies and more!

King Bach is an anomaly in his own right, someone who effortlessly continues to deliver the most hilarious, timeless content time and time again. Boasting 21.3 million followers on Instagram alone, real name Andrew Byron Bachelor jumpstarted his career on Vine, hailing the biggest following on the social media app (over 16 million followers) before it crumbled.

Now, his passion, dedication, and consistency in his craft shines through in many other areas, including acting, rapping, composing, directing, performing doing stand-up comedy, and of course, entertaining the masses from all over the world. Hailing from Toronto Canada, Bach writes and produces all his own material, particularly his viral Youtube series called King Bachelor’s Pad.

On the acting tip, you can catch King Bach in his recurring role on House of Lies, The Mindy Project, MTV’s Wild ’N Out, and most recently Vacation Friends on Hulu. Beyond entertainment, King Bach is a proud entrepreneur and founder of The SIX26 (pronounced Six Two Six) brand, his own line of fine wines with content creator Amanda Cerny.

On the 24th episode of Shirley’s Temple, I spoke with King Bach via Zoom to discuss launching his own wine, being part-owner of Gloveworx, shooting Vacation Friends, taking breaks from social media, his favorite song, his favorite movie, and more!

AllHipHop: How are you feeling?

King Bach: Good! I was shooting a little short film that I’m directing, it’s called In Deep.

AllHipHop: I know your schedule is crazy. What’s an average day in the life of King Bach?

King Bach: Wake up, get to work. Go to sleep, get back up and do more work.

AllHipHop: How did you end up creating your own wine?

King Bach: Me and my best friend Amanda Cerny, we love drinking red wine. She found a bunch of samples, we tried them all and we picked the best ones. We created SIX26, which is our birthday. We both have the same birthday, June 26tth, so we called it SIX26.

AllHipHop: Besties is a strong word. When did you guys become friends?

King Bach: 7 years ago.

AllHipHop: Are you a wine connoisseur?

King Bach: Yeah, I like it. It’s an acquired taste fasho. I just like how light it is. It’s light, it’s fun, it’s chill. I like that.

AllHipHop: How does it feel for you to be doing this Zoom interview?

King Bach: It’s pretty normal for me now.

AllHipHop: Before COVID were you the type to be out or are you usually in the crib?

King Bach: Nah, I’m a homebody. I like to chill at home.

AllHipHop: A huge part of the show is mental health. How are you holding up?

King Bach: I feel good, just chillin’ at my house. Do little workouts here in my pool. Keeping myself busy with being creative, so I feel good.

AllHipHop: Had no idea that you’re part owner in Gloveworx.

King Bach: Yeah, the boxing gym Gloveworx.

AllHipHop: I actually took a class there and I loved it.

King Bach: Oh yeah, you gotta go back again. I go to the one in Century City mall.

AllHipHop: How was it shooting Vacation Friends?

King Bach: It’s exciting, Vacation Friends is out now on Hulu. John Cena, the whole cast was great. Overall, it was a great experience. I can’t wait [for people to watch it].

AllHipHop: What was the energy on set?

King Bach: Energy was great, we were all having fun. I’ve known Lil Rel Howery for a couple years, so it’s great to work with someone you’ve been friends with.

Spending more than 3 hours on social media per day puts adolescents at higher risk for mental health problems. You have a big following, what is your take on social media?

Sometimes, you gotta take breaks. If you’re feeling drained and constantly — if you wake up and the first thing you do is go to your phone and check Instagram, then you gotta try and figure out a different cycle. Maybe you need a phone break, you know?

AllHipHop: How often do you take breaks?

King Bach: I take them every once in a while. I haven’t been really doing that much on social media lately. I’ve been working on directing, acting, and standups.

AllHipHop: You’re the content King, so you probably got s### stacked up?

King Bach: Oh yeah. I got a bunch of stuff just ready. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Will you ever box professionally?

King Bach: No, I will not. I box for fun and for working out, but not to get my face ruined. I play fight with a girl and say “ouch” way too many times.

AllHipHop: What’s up with Bach’s dating life? You got a bae?

King Bach: Nah, I’m chillin’. I’m chillin’ right now, just focused on work.

AllHipHop: How was it shooting the “7 Wonders” music video?

King Bach: Oh, it was great. My boy directed that. I love watching that movie WandaVision. We used that concept and did that music video, which was pretty dope.

AllHipHop: The costume was on point, how did it feel?

King Bach: Thank you. It was really hot in there.

AllHipHop: Favorite emoji?

King Bach: The smiling with the drool coming out.

AllHipHop: Favorite snack?

King Bach: Dried mangoes.

AllHipHop: Biggest fear?

King Bach: I ain’t got none. I can’t even think of it.

AllHipHop: Favorite song at the moment?

King Bach: J Cole, “Pride is the Devil.”

AllHipHop: First thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

King Bach: Take a s###.

AllHipHop: Biggest thing you dropped a bag on?

King Bach: My house.

AllHipHop: Favorite movie of all time?

King Bach: Rush Hour 2.

AllHipHop: One actor or actress you’d want to star in a movie with?

King Bach: Will Smith.

AllHipHop: Y’all haven’t crossed paths?

King Bach: Yeah, that’s my guy. [laughs]

AllHipHop: First thing you think of when you hear King Bach?

King Bach: A lot of pressure.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to plug?

King Bach: SIX26 wine! Stand-up tour dates coming soon, you can find those dates on KingBach.com. That’s it.

AllHipHop: I saw a video of you doing stand-up in an arena. How does it feel to have so many eyes on you?

King Bach: It was fun. It was definitely a great feeling to have people responding to the stuff I gotta talk about.