King Iso is back with an incredible album called “Get Well Soon.” The album focuses heavily on mental health, a topic near and dear to the Omaha, Nebraska native’s heart. He has a lot on his mind and he lets it all go/. The album is self-produced by Iso in addition to writing the album too. In this interview, he talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about why he took this heavy route with the music, what it’s like working with The Rock, and being an artist under Tech N9ne.