Eric B, Large Pro and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur chop it up about AllHipHop, Hip-Hop’s 50th and even young men speaking wise words.

“You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.” – The Notorious B.I.G.

Hip-Hop has come a long way and, with it turning 50 next year, people are talking about it. Who better to discuss it than Eric B, the DJ, producer and elder statesmen of rap, and producer and rapper extraordinaire Large Pro. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur caught up with the two legends and they talked about a myriad of things pertaining to Hip-Hop. Check it out below.