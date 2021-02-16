Legacy Rapper Oran Juice Jones II Is Primed And Ready For Greatness

(AllHipHop Features)
Oran Juice Jones II, formerly known as Mookie Jones, is on his way. You can feel it. The energy is different. The swagger of the Houston-based emcee has grown into his own. The son of DefJam recording artist ‘Oran Juice Jones’, Juice II has found that his one-time privilege has not held up over time and he now walks in his own shoes.
He jump-started his own career through battle rap at the age of 14 years old and managed to win the National Freestyle Competition in Houston, the youngest ever. Over 15 years, Juice II has released several albums. He has worked with the likes of Redman, BunB, Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh, Cory Mo, Harry Fraud, Smoke DZA, Big Krit, ScottyATL, Trae Tha Truth and many more.
He recently released NOTHING RHYME$ WITH ORANGE with collaborations with 38Spesh, RJ Payne and even his father Oran ‘Juice’ Jones, Sr. 2021 is likely to produce even more wins for Juice, as his new song “Still” is rapidly getting attention of rap aficionados.
Check out this conversation between Oran Juice Jones II and AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur as Juice II lays out everything from his Top 5 DOA to his ultimate plan.