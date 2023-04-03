Producer Lil CC Talks Drake Beats, Her Beat Style, And Balancing Modeling

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil CC is a model and producer that came in the game off of a Drake beat. But now she has much more in the clip with Rae Sremmurd, Saweetie, Kid Cudi, PartyNextDoor, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Uzi.

Lil CC has done beats for the best of them like Roddy Ricch, French Montana, Young Bleu and more. Her name was cemented in history when she worked with modern goat, Drake.

Lil CC, 25, came up in the Inglewood and Playa Del Rey sections of Los Angeles and easily tapped into the music of the day. On top of falling in love with Hip-Hop, she learned to sing and play drums and keys in school. In fact, a basketball star, she was scouted by Drake at a game and success would be around the corner. She managed to build with the OVO CEO after hitting him on Twitter. They hit the bullseye with “Money In The Grave,” which was instant platinum. She even got paid, she reveals.

Lil CC, whose real name is Cydney Christine, is an accomplished model when she is not making beats. Lil CC signed with Wilhelmina Models and has been featured in campaigns by Sephora, ULTA, Nike, REVOLVE, and more.

On the music side, she has a lot on deck with Rae Sremmurd, Saweetie, Kid Cudi, PartyNextDoor, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Uzi in the chamber. She talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur aka “Big CC” about her upbringing and the bumps and bruises coming up in the rough-n-tumble world of entertainment.