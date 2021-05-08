LIL DUVAL Talks Charlamagne’s Bad Advice, His Comedy Special, His Top 5, Rich Broke & Why He’s Not A Pilot Yet!

Lil Duval is HERE…and he never really wasn’t…its just more now.

Lil Duval is doing it – his damn thang – in a manner that we can only believe he imagined at one point in his life.

The tried-n-true every man – who’s talents span comedy, social influence, flying planes (WHAT?), music and more – has just released his very first stand-up comedy special. The special is much like a Vegas cabaret, where he goes through his range of experiences and talents, delivering and entertaining foray for a star-studded audience that including mogul Jermaine Dupri.

However, in his 40-something revolutions around the sun, the Atlanta native has managed to maintain relevance through numerous incarnations of music, Internet, technology and the winding twists and turns in Hip-Hop culture. Duval is not about to be boxed in or restricted from expanding his range of talents. In the “Living My Best Life” special, he talks about everything from relationships to smoking marijuana and then transverses into performing his various musical selections too.

In a new interview, with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Duval discusses his rise to the top, a really long marathon of accomplishment. He also discusses his friendship with Charlemagne the God in the bad advice he’s given him.

Oh, while you are at it, check out the trailer for the special. Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life” comedy & music special is out now on “Allblk,” AMC Networks’ streaming service for Black television and film.