Lil Gotit speaks on his recent sobriety, his new project “Top Chef Gotit,” working with Nav, his song with Future, forthcoming project “Turnt Slime,” and more!

Atlanta has been the hub for many greats in the rap game and Lil Gotit is here to carry that torch. Coming up as part of the YSL family under Young Thug and Gunna, with his blood brother Lil Keed by his side, the Atlanta rapper has been putting in the work, creating nothing short of bangers for his growing fanbase.

Exploding onto the scene with his viral smash “Da Real HoodBabies,” which received a standout remix with Lil Baby, Lil Gotit quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Since then he’s released project after project, leading up to the most recent Top Chef Gotit.

The 15-track album taps the usual suspects as features: Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, but also reels in Nav for fan-favorites “Burnt N Turnt” and “Collages” with Millie Go Lightly.

In fact, Gunna executive produced Top Chef Gotit, a project that marks a new chapter for Lil Gotit who recently quit all drugs and alcohol.

AllHipHop: How have you been holding up? It’s been a minute!

Lil Gotit: It’s been a long ass time, that s### was 2 to 3 years ago.

I’m good, I’ve just been working. I’m in LA. It’s hot as hell. I ain’t go outside, I’ve been in the house all day. I’m going to Gunna’s s### later on. He got a big ass party for his birthday, that m########### gon’ be vibed out.

AllHipHop: You slowed down on the drugs and partying right?

Lil Gotit: Hell yeah, I’ve been chillin’. Sober as hell, I don’t do nothing. I feel good though. Especially at the rate I was at, it’s crazy because I straight stopped. The day before, I was geeked up, but the next day I just stopped. Straight stopped, for the rest of the day I didn’t do nothing. Since then, I didn’t do nothing.

AllHipHop: How did you have that discipline to just stop? A lot of people have a hard time quitting.

Lil Gotit: S### easy though, you won’t believe that it’s easy. You gotta do it, you can’t act like that. If they saying they can’t do it, they’re junkies. I’m showing I ain’t trippin’, I don’t need to get high. That’s something I was just doing, but I ain’t need it.

AllHipHop: Was there a turning point that made you stop?

Lil Gotit: Really, I was going too hard. I was really on too much. Nah, I’m chillin’. I can’t do that, so I stopped doing that s###.

AllHipHop: Why are you the Top Chef?

Lil Gotit: I have the best thing serving around this m###########, I’m cooking the best heat! I got the best s### going. S###, Top Chef.

AllHipHop: How’s it feel to have the Top Chef Gotit project out?

Lil Gotit: Man, that whole project was stressful as hell. I’ve been ready to drop, I haven’t dropped in a year. It’s stressful. Bruh, I’m so ready. There was a lot going on with the project, I said “I’ma put this s### out. I’m already working on some other s###, I’m ready to put this out.” That s### is stressful.

AllHipHop: Do you feel unstressed now that it’s out?

Lil Gotit: Hell nah. I do a little bit but, it’s onto the next one. I’m onto the next one. My other s### called The Turnt Slime. Hell yeah, Gotit the Turnt Slime too. He’s the over Turnt Slime.

AllHipHop: What’d it mean to have Gunna executive produce the project?

Lil Gotit: That s###’s hard. He knows my music like I know my music. His brain with my brain put together made every song on that m########### hard. Folks like to hear, they say “this the best Gotit album I’ve ever heard.” My next album is even harder than Top Chef, that one’s way harder.

AllHipHop: Any features on the new project?

Lil Gotit: I’m trying to decide right now, I really don’t want no features on my next album. I want everybody to hear what I’m doing, so I’ll probably go no features on this album. Straight game, all me.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to the studio session for “Get N Dere Gang.”

Lil Gotit: “I’m with the Get N Dere Gang! You gon’ die if you look at this chain.” [raps lyrics] That s###’s hard. It’s really my song, I just sent it to Keed and Yak. I did it one night when I was in LA. Boom, I did the song. When I did it, I didn’t even like that m###########. I did the hook, but I never did the verse to it. I sent it to my brother Keed, sent it to Yak and he put a verse on there. Ever since then, we’ve been playing it. Everybody’s f###### with it so I put it on the album.

AllHipHop: Someone asked, where’s the Keed and Gotit album?

Lil Gotit: It’s coming, we’ve been working. We’ve been working on it for damn near 2 years now. We really focused on the music part. We’re waiting on him, he’s finna drop Keed Talk to ‘Em 2. I want him to drop his joint, I drop mine Turnt Slime, then we’ll go joint tape.

AllHipHop: It’s crazy you’re the one that taught Keed how to rap!

Lil Gotit: Yeah. For a second in the beginning, I wasn’t even rapping. I was on some real playful ass rapping in the beginning of my career. I went from playful rapping, but he’s been walking. I turn around, he just started walking. His ass hard, Keed hard. When I became sober, I started really sitting down and putting my music together. My songs, my lyrics, all types of s###.

AllHipHop: Are you making better music, now that you’re sober?

Lil Gotit: Hell yeah, because I take my time. I don’t record everyday, I record every month. I try to record 2 times every month, ‘cause I don’t want to burn out. I gotta do something for a whole month, then I have something to talk about.

AllHipHop: What do you do the other 28 days of the month?

Lil Gotit: A whole lot of s###, I’m outside. I’m doing something. I gotta have something to talk about. I can’t sit in the studio making 12 songs about something I’m not doing right then. I’m not doing that right now. Even so, I put that together. These rappers be in the studio all day putting these songs together, talking about s### they ain’t doing right now. I’m doing what I do, then I go to the studio and rap.

AllHipHop: How long do you record for?

Lil Gotit: I’ll get a session for the whole day. After I make a couple songs, chill, leave, come back. Make a couple more songs, then be done. I try not to burn out.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Lil Gotit: See I’m sober though, so I don’t need nothing. I need my engineer. My engineer gotta be ready, he gotta be vibed out. We need some vibes. That’s all I need, I don’t know about nobody else. I don’t even need nobody, I really like recording by myself. When folks enter, they don’t know how to shut up. They want to keep opening the door, all types of stuff. I’d rather record by myself.

AllHipHop: You’re only 21, what do you like to do for fun?

Lil Gotit: Go-kart riding. I want to go bowling. I like finding s### to do. Sometimes when I’m in Atlanta, I just be in the hood. Other than that, going to the club. I’ve been at Shake Off Sundays, everybody pull up with them. I play basketball at the back of my manager’s house in LA. I like doing s### bro. Whatever the vibe is that day, I’ll do that s###.

AllHipHop: Have you been performing at all?

Lil Gotit: Nah, I didn’t do no performance. I’ve been focused on putting my album out. The first show I’ll be doing will be Rolling Loud in Miami. Rolling Loud will be piped up, I ain’t even gon’ cap. It be lit. I want to perform my song “I’m So Hi” at Rolling Loud. That m########### hard, go listen when we get off here.

AllHipHop: How crazy does the crowd go for “Da Real HoodBabies”?

Lil Gotit: That m########### forever hard. I didn’t perform that in so long but when I usually perform, them m############ be trippin’. I haven’t performed for a long time, I’ve really been in the studio working.

AllHipHop: How was it working with Nav?

Lil Gotit: Nav’s hard, that s### was fun. I want to shoot the video with him and Millie. I shot the video to “Burnt N Turnt” with Nav though, we shot it out here in LA.

AllHipHop: Best memory from that day?

Lil Gotit: They had this dumb ass trailer in the back, it was like the Magic School Bus. The best memory: I was slapping the hell out of the folks’ faces that came through the wall. In the part where me and Nav were standing, I was slapping on the faces that came through the thing and the producer was getting mad. Everybody was mad as hell.

AllHipHop: What are your favorite fashion brands?

Lil Gotit: I’ve been wearing Off-White a lot. I wear Off-White, the Purple Brand jeans. I like how they’re cut and how they fit. They got different designs. I wear Helmut Lang. I got folks that bring custom clothes. I got my own clothing brand getting made right now. It’s called Conley Road. I got samples going to be done soon. I’ma shoot some videos in it, then I’ma post them. Whensmokeclears.

AllHipHop: What happened to the snippet with Future?

Lil Gotit: Future got the song. He got the song, it’s in his hands. I ain’t got it in my hands, it’s in his hands. That m########### hard as hell though, no cap. That m########### hard as f###.

AllHipHop: How was that session?

Lil Gotit: That’s when I was drinking liquor, I was drunk as hell when I made that. It was me, Future, the engineer, a couple of his folks and my folks. We were in there locked in, made songs all night. He called me one night, said “where ya at?” I said “I’m in Atlanta,” I’d just came back from LA. He said pull up on me, I’m at the lab.” So I pull up, we locked in the whole night.

AllHipHop: Will there be a Hood Baby 3?

Lil Gotit: That’s some 2024 type s###. Nah 2023: Hood Baby 3. I’m going 2023, 2 years from now.

AllHipHop: Favorite song by yourself?

Lil Gotit: “Drip On.” That song is hard to hear.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Lil Gotit: Top Chef Lil Gotit, we’re dropping videos every two weeks. Turnt Slime coming next!