Lil Kim Talks Forthcoming Memoir & Love For Biggie & Drake

Videographer: Peter Noel (@the3shooters)

Culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, returned to the Microsoft audience with a live audience.

The iconic show, hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, highlighted the best in music and entertainment from electrifying and highly energetic performances, a lifetime achievement tribute fit for a Queen, THE Queen Latifah, and appearances from today’s biggest and brightest stars.

The show was action-packed with creativity and talent, and even featured a new set design with intimate tables and couches.

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby opened the show with a performance of their hit “We Win” from the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ soundtrack.

DJ Khaled did not disappoint as his performance included an all-star line up of performances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and DaBaby, as they performed hits off of Khaled’s No. 1 album, ‘Khaled Khaled.’

The Migos literally set the stage on fire with performances of “Straightenin,'” and “Type Sh*t” with Cardi B.

The City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion gave us choreography with their performances of “Twerkulator” and “Thot Sh*t,” and the legendary cultural icon DMX was tributed with performances from Swizz Beatz Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon, The Lox and Michael K Williams.

Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute that included performances by Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Monie Love, and Rapsody.

Before all of the fun, AllHipHop caught up with Lil Kim to discuss her new memoir, next chapter, and love for Biggie and Drake.

AllHipHop: You are a legend, you are an icon, you are a queen, and you deserve all of your roses and accolades. What’s next for you?



Lil Kim: I have a book coming out in November, so remember that. It’s called ‘Lil Kim the Queen Bee,’ and that will be the beginning of the next level and phase of Lil Kim. Just keep watching, and you’ll see. I’m excited about it. People think they know me but they don’t.



AllHipHop: Who are your Top 5 rappers dead or alive?

Lil Kim: I plead the 5th because I have so many. I don’t want to sit here and just forget anybody. Everyone knows Biggie is just always forever in my heart. Everyone knows I love Drake.