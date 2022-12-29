Lil Wayne Hosts Lil Weezyana Fest with Rick Ross, Cam’ron and Drake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Weezyana Fest, an all-day celebration of New Orleans and music led by Louisiana native Lil Wayne, was back in October after three years on hold. Aside from performances by the local bounce legends and the Young Money crew, Hip-Hop icons such as Rick Ross, Cam’ron, and Drake took the stage at Champions Square for an unforgettable event that also featured the last performance ever by the Quavo and Takeoff.

While celebrating the return of the festival, Bumbu, the premium Caribbean rum portfolio backed by the GOAT himself, shared limited-edition bottles and collected soundbites from talent. This was truly a toast to Tunechi, Bumbu, and the city by artists of all ages.

Watch the full video here: